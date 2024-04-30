TD Bank sets aside US$450-million related to probe by U.S. regulator into anti-money laundering weaknesses

Toronto-Dominion Bank is booking a provision of US$450-million stemming from a lengthy probe by U.S. regulatory and law enforcement that derailed the bank’s takeover of Tennessee-based First Horizon Corp. last spring.

Last year, TD said that it anticipated fines or other penalties stemming from probes by regulators and law-enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Department of Justice, related to its anti-money-laundering practices. This provision – which the bank said relates to penalties by one regulator – is the first indication Canada’s second-largest lender has provided on the impact of the investigation.

TD said that discussions with three U.S. regulators and the Department of Justice are ongoing, and that it anticipates additional monetary penalties.

The provision – money that the bank is setting aside – does not reflect the final amount of the potential monetary penalties or any non-monetary penalties.

TD said in a press release that the extent of the penalties are “unknown and not reliably estimable at this time.”

