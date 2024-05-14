Commons committee to consider launching probe of TD Bank’s anti-money laundering violations

A House of Commons committee is considering probing failings in Toronto-Dominion Bank’s anti-money laundering practices as U.S. regulators and law enforcement continue a lengthy investigation into Canada’s second largest lender.

The House finance committee will hold a meeting Friday afternoon to discuss allegations that TD failed to “report money laundering related to the trafficking of the illegal hard drug fentanyl,” which would mark Ottawa’s first public conversation on the matter. The members will then consider whether the issue warrants a deeper review of the gaps in the bank’s anti-money laundering practices.

In early May, reports emerged that the probe by U.S. officials – which derailed its major acquisition of Tennessee-based First Horizon Corp. last year – is tied to a US$653-million money-laundering and drug-trafficking operation.

Separately, Canada’s financial-crimes watchdog imposed its largest-ever monetary penalty on TD after a compliance examination found the lender had faulty anti-money-laundering controls.

The assessment from the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, or FinTRAC, found that TD committed five administrative violations, including that the bank failed to submit suspicious transaction reports where there were “reasonable grounds to suspect that transactions were related to a money laundering or terrorist activity financing offence.”

U.S. regulators and law enforcement have not disclosed the nature of the anti-money laundering weakness they found at TD.

“It is important not to confuse the administrative findings from FinTRAC with our ongoing regulatory matters in the United States,” TD spokesperson Lisa Hodgins said in an email statement. “As the FINTRAC findings clearly stated, the administrative violations were ‘not for criminal activity for money laundering.’”

The revelations provided the first glimpse into TD’s anti-money-laundering gaps since the bank disclosed in August that it expects monetary and non-monetary fines stemming from the U.S. probe.

The finance committee will also discuss whether it should explore other money laundering violations across the financial sector in Canada. While the group has scheduled a conversation for Friday afternoon, a pending matter from a previous meeting could delay the matter on TD.

The bank is facing monetary and non-monetary penalties stemming from the U.S. probes. Analysts have estimated that the amount could range as high as US$2-billion, and have pointed to concerns around other non-financial penalties that could limit the bank’s growth prospects.

In January, The Globe revealed that last year TD hired Herbert Mazariegos – formerly an employee of Bank of Montreal in Chicago – to oversee the bank’s anti-money laundering unit.

Since then, the bank has tapped other experts with regulatory experience, including former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent Dandridge Myles, former U.S. Department of the Treasury executive Andrew Jensen, former U.S. Department of Homeland Security director Marcy Forman, and former Citigroup chief compliance officer Jackie Sanjuas, according to a source.

The Globe is not identifying the source because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

In recent weeks, TD’s chief executive officer Bharat Masrani and senior executives have done a tour of internal meetings with executives to discuss the steps the bank is taking to resolve the issues.

“We did not meet our expectations or our regulatory obligations to monitor, detect, report and respond to suspicious activity. As a result, criminals broke through our defences and used the bank to launder money,” Mr. Masrani said in an internal memo viewed by The Globe.

“This is absolutely unacceptable. While our systems stopped a lot of activity, I am deeply disappointed there were serious instances where we failed to stop these criminals. It goes against our values and everything we believe.”

The U.S. probe and the cost to remediate the issues are weighing heavily on the bank.

In late April, TD said it is setting aside US$450-million to cover penalties stemming from an investigation, but added the provision does not reflect the final amount of the potential monetary or non-monetary penalties.

Last year, the bank said that it expects to post an adjusted net loss of $200-million to $250-million per quarter this year in its internal corporate segment, driven by investments in its risk and control infrastructure.