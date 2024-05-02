U.S. probe of TD Bank tied to US$653-million money-laundering and drug-trafficking case

Toronto-Dominion Bank’s lengthy regulatory and law enforcement investigation in the United States is tied to a criminal probe of a US$653-million money-laundering and drug-trafficking operation.

The lead defendant in the criminal probe, Da Ying Sze, laundered more than US$653-million in cash, “consisting of narcotics and other illicit proceeds, utilizing a variety of financial institutions and methods,” the U.S. Department of Justice wrote in a summary of its investigation.

To charge Mr. Sze, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration conducted extensive surveillance and found large sums of money being deposited in multiple financial institutions. In a statement of allegations, the Justice Department disclosed that it tracked Mr. Sze to multiple branches of a financial institution, referred to as “FI-1.” That institution is TD, according to a source.

The Globe and Mail is not naming the source because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

TD cannot comment on specific cases, but in an e-mailed statement the bank said: “Criminals constantly seek to use banks to launder money. Regrettably, our U.S. AML program did not effectively thwart these activities. This is unacceptable, and we must and we will do better.”

The bank also noted that it has been co-operating with law enforcement and its regulators, and will continue to do so. “A comprehensive effort is under way to strengthen our anti-money laundering program, including investments in talent, tools and technology,” TD added.

The Wall Street Journal first reported TD’s connection to the drug-trafficking probe late Thursday.

More to come.