Teck Resources Ltd. chief executive Jonathan Price says he’s pleased with progress the Canadian miner has made in talks with parties interested in buying its coal business, but he made it clear a transaction would only be consummated under certain circumstances.

Vancouver-based Teck in April called off a planned split of the company into standalone metals and coal units, after failing to obtain sufficient support from shareholders. Since then, the company has been entertaining M&A opportunities around the coal business. Several bidders are already known, including Glencore PLC of Switzerland, a consortium led by mining veteran Pierre Lassonde, and Japan’s Nippon Steel.

In a conference call with analysts on Thursday, following the release of the company’s second quarter earnings, Mr. Price said there has been “a lot of interest” for the whole, or part of the coal business, and that Teck is keeping an open mind in terms of what may be the best outcome. However, given the vast profitability of the coal business, he said that Teck will only do a deal if the stars align.

“We will transact only if the benefits to our shareholders and other stakeholders are clear,” he said.

Teck’s share price has been consistently weighed down by its heavy exposure to environmentally unfriendly coal. Earlier in the year, the company announced its intentions to spin the coal division, but the metals business would have retained about 90 per cent of the coal company’s cash flow for about a decade. After canceling a shareholder vote on the initiative, Teck said it would concentrate on pursuing a simpler and more direct separation of its operations.

While Teck has been active in speaking to would-be buyers, Mr. Price said it won’t be rushed into a transaction, as he refused to be pinned down to any timeline.

“There’s a detailed data room and due diligence process that’s working its way through, which we will run to its conclusion,” he said.

“We’re not sort of sitting on our hands here. We’re taking a very active, diligent approach that’s moving this forward as quickly as we can. But also ensuring that we take time to deliver the best outcome here for shareholders and stakeholders.”

The dollar value of a potential transaction is far from the only consideration for Teck. The company will also consider the impact on its employees and its Indigenous stakeholders, said Mr. Price.

The only known bid for the whole of Teck’s coal business is the one tabled by Glencore, which is worth as much as US$8.2-billion.

But that bid has garnered a less than enthusiastic reception from some stakeholders, including British Columbia Premier David Eby, who said he’s concerned about Glencore’s corporate record, referring to the company’s various regulatory convictions related to bribery and corruption. While Mr. Eby doesn’t have the authority to block any bid from Glencore for Teck, he has indicated he’d petition the Federal government to do so.

Teck on Thursday also cut its copper forecast for the year by about 15 per cent to 330,000 to 375,000 tonnes, owing mainly to delays in construction and commissioning of its QB2 copper mine in Chile. The giant mine started commercial production in the quarter and cost US$8.1-billion to build.

Harry “Red” Conger, chief operating officer for Teck, said in the conference call that various adjustments and modifications that led to the production cut are now in the rear-view mirror, and he expressed confidence the mine will be at its full production potential by the end of the year.

QB2 is Teck’s cornerstone asset, as it attempts to shift more of its revenue mix towards copper and away from coal.

Teck also announced Thursday that a worker was killed at QB2 during the quarter. The death occurred at a part of the mine that was decommissioned, non-operational, Chris Stannell, spokesperson for Teck, wrote in an email to the Globe and Mail.

“Learnings from the investigation are being shared across Teck and with industry peers to prevent future incidents,” he said.