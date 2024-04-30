Tim Hortons parent Restaurant Brands reports 18% profit boost on strong demand

Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported an 18-per-cent increase in profit in its first quarter, as demand rose for its fast-food offerings.

The Toronto-based company, which owns Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs, reported net income of US$328-million or 72 cents per share in the quarter ended March 31, compared to US$277-million or 61 cents per share in the same period the prior year.

On Tuesday, the company also announced plans to spend an additional US$300-million on remodeling its Burger King restaurants in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. Its goal is to have refreshed 85 to 90 per cent of Burger King locations by the end of that period.

The new spending is in addition to previous investments as part of a turnaround plan for the chain. First announced in 2022, the US$400-million “Reclaim the Flame” plan included renovating many restaurant locations, a boost in marketing spending, and upgrades to technology and equipment. Earlier this year, Restaurant Brands announced a US$1-billion deal to buy its largest Burger King franchisee in the U.S., in a bid to accelerate the pace of remodeling of those restaurants. That transaction is expected to close in the second quarter. Restaurant Brands has said it plans to eventually hand over most of those locations to new or existing franchisees.

First-quarter revenues grew by 9.4 per cent on a year-over-year basis, to US$1.7-billion, as sales grew across the company’s restaurants.

Comparable sales – an important metric that tracks sales growth not tied to new store openings – grew by 4.6 per cent across all the company’s restaurants, led by Tim Hortons Canada, which was up 7.5 per cent. Comparable sales grew by 4.2 per cent at Burger King International, 3.9 per cent at Burger King U.S. and 6.2 per cent at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the U.S.

Restaurant Brands has faced complaints from some of its Tim Hortons franchisees, who say that even as sales have grown, their profits have been squeezed. Last month, nearly a dozen Quebec franchisees sought court approval for proceedings against the company, saying that menu prices have not kept up with rising costs for supplies – both of which are controlled by the parent company. The complainants said their profitability had fallen significantly since 2021.

Last month, the company reported that the average Tim Hortons location made $280,000 in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). That was an improvement from the year before, but still not back to the level of profitability in 2018, when the average location made $320,000 in EBITDA. But it has said the claims in the Quebec case that the company breached its obligations to its franchisees “baseless.”