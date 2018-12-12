Briefing highlights

The Canadian dollar in 2037

Global stock markets on the rise

New York poised for opening bounce

Pound sinks as May faces vote

Canadian dollar below 75 cents

What to watch for today

Outlook for the loonie

If you’re still alive in 2037, the Canadian dollar could still be worth just 75 U.S. cents.

That forecast is among new long-term projections by Capital Economics, which doesn’t paint the brightest picture for Canada over the next 20 years, unless you happen to be a borrower or stock investor.

Capital Economics looked at three time frames: 2018-22, 2023-27 and 2028-37.

Story continues below advertisement

It pegged the loonie at 75.2 U.S. cents by the end of each of those three periods, largely because of oil prices, to which the currency is traditionally tied.

“That may sound low to some people given that the exchange rate has averaged 83 cents in the past two decades,” senior Canada economist Stephen Brown said after the recent report was released.

“The logic is that the past 20 years have been a bit of an anomaly due to the rise of China, which boosted commodity prices, particularly oil,” he added.

“Our forecast is, therefore, that oil prices will remain near their current levels in real terms (on average, at least), thereby preventing a meaningful appreciation in the loonie (again, on average).”

Among the other projections from Capital Economics:

1. Canada’s economy will expand during those three periods at an average pace of 1.8 per cent, 2 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively.

2. Unemployment will average 6.5 per cent throughout.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

3. Wage gains will perk up by 2.6, 3.2 and 3.4 per cent.

4. The Bank of Canada’s benchmark overnight rate will rise to 3 per cent in 2023-27, and hold there for the following decade.

5. Inflation will average 2 per cent throughout.

6. The S&P/TSX Composite Index will end 2018-22 at 17,813, 2023-27 at 25,204 and 2028-37 at 47,693.

Read more

Stocks rise, pound falls

Global stock markets are rising across the board this morning, while Britain’s pound is feeling Theresa May’s pain.

Tokyo’s Nikkei climbed 2.2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.6 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.3 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 1.1 and 1.8 per cent by about 5:25 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also up.

“Global markets are on the rise, as an improved U.S.-China trade outlook helps drive optimism despite political and fiscal instability throughout Europe,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

“The Chinese decision to cut tariffs on U.S. car imports is likely to be the beginning of a wider package of measures aimed at opening up trade pathways between the world’s two largest economies,” he added.

“Closer to home, the Brexit chaos may have driven the pound down, yet this is a positive for the internationally focused FTSE 100.”

Ms. May now faces a confidence vote as opposition to her Brexit deal reached the breaking point.

Story continues below advertisement

“Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right, here I am stuck in the middle with you,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.

“If ever a song or lyric had the capacity to encapsulate the mood of our times, this one fits the current state of U.K. politics perfectly, as most people in the U.K. yearn for a solution to the partisan politics playing out on both sides of the House of Commons with respect to Brexit,” he added.

“While politicians in Westminster appear to think it’s some form of political game, the gridlock is already starting to hit consumer confidence.”

The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, is still sitting below 75 US cents.

Read more

What to watch for today

A report on U.S. inflation, key to the interest-rate deliberations of the Federal Reserve, is expected to show a decline in the annual rate to 2.2 per cent in November from October’s 2.5 per cent.

That drop will be “largely on the oil price rout, which left gasoline prices down nearly 8 per cent, month over month,” Toronto-Dominion Bank economists said in a forecast.

More news

Streetwise

Insight

Inside the Market

In case you missed it