Remember halcyon days and times a-changin’? Canadian baby boomers now face a housing crisis

Gimme shelter

The fortunes of so many baby boomers are a-changin’ again.

Anything seemed possible back then, when those Dylan lyrics were our anthem. Now, we wonder if we can pay the rent.

There’s a housing crisis in Canada, rating agency DBRS Ltd. warns, and it spells particular trouble for seniors.

Our baby boomers face “a severe housing shortage” amid low vacancy and supply of shelter, along with surging rental rates, Stephanie Hughes, Karen Gu and Erin Stafford of DBRS warned in a study.

“Housing is a national crisis that generally affects all Canadians regardless of age,” Ms. Hughes, Ms. Gu and Ms. Stafford said.

“However, it is especially a problem for seniors who tend to have specific housing needs,” they added.

“Affordable housing is becoming increasingly out of reach for those who rely on a fixed income, but the market’s investment prospects may change the tide of this issue, providing a greater unit supply for the ever-aging population.”

The focus among policy makers and the media is more on the national picture than on shelter for seniors, Ms. Gu added in an interview.

Using Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. numbers, Ms. Hughes, Ms. Gu and Ms. Stafford tracked general 2017 rental rates across the provinces, from Quebec’s low of $1,678 a month to Ontario’s high of $3,526.

“Between 2013 and 2017, the national average rental rate increase was 4.7 per cent, year over year,” they said.

“Assuming this percentage increase persists, national average rent rates could reach just over $4,000 a month by 2025. Keeping up with this rate will become increasingly difficult, especially for those on a fixed income.”

Then there are retirement homes, which DBRS rates from a credit perspective and which I’m sure most of us couldn’t envision when we were singing about my generation.

Rates here range from about $1,000 a month for standard units to almost $5,000 for something more luxurious.

(And we can’t just camp out anymore.)

“Vacancy is a well-observed issue among the properties, with an average occupancy rate of 95.1 per cent,” the researchers said.

“With an average rent of DBRS-rated senior homes is around $3,552, which is more than double the $1,206 national rent rate for regular housing.”

DBRS, they said, has inspected luxury properties through the years and found them “well stocked with features and services.”

Indeed, they “seem more like a full community” than just apartments, with everything from piano lounges and libraries to spas and chapels.

(Well, there’s an answer to that last one if you can’t get in: And no religion, too.)

Added to this is the fact that we’re living longer (which I’m thankful for now), with the over-80 set expected to top 3.3 million people by 2036. Those older than 100 could top 20,000 by then.

(Remember that whole thing about people over 30 being old?)

“The growing senior population is putting a strain on the availability of current supply,” said Ms. Hughes, Ms. Gu and Ms. Stafford.

“More senior housing units are being developed nationally each year in an attempt to match this growth. However, the issue is that the rate of supply growth is not enough to match the senior population incline.”

You can’t just fix the problem by “laying out construction plans,” given the regulatory standards.

“This can make it more complicated for investors to be approved to develop and manage properties designed for seniors,” the researchers said.

A scene I’d love to see

Stocks mixed

Global markets are mixed, with New York poised to open on an optimistic note at this point.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.2 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1 per cent, while the Shanghai composite slipped 0.4 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down marginally by about 5:40 a.m. ET, and Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 each down 0.4 per cent.

New York futures were up.

The Canadian dollar is still holding its own, at almost 78.5 U.S. cents.

What to watch for today

Corporate HR departments, unions and the Bank of Canada will be scouring today’s jobs report for signs of further wage growth, and what they suggest about the clout of workers at the bargaining table.

Economists expect Statistics Canada’s look at April’s labour market to show net job gains of between 10,000 and 25,000, with unemployment holding at a four-decade low of 5.8 per cent.

But beneath those headline numbers, it will be important to study the pickup in wages and the split between full- and part-time work.

“Wages will be watched closely for signs that what already look like quite tight labour markets are increasing workers’ bargaining power,” Royal Bank of Canada said in a lookahead to the report, citing the fact that annual pay growth sped up to 3.2 per cent in the first quarter from 2.6 per cent in the fourth.

“A big minimum wage hike in Ontario helped, but wages were also up 3 per cent outside of Ontario, by our math.”

Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal’s Canadian rates and macro strategist, expects the report to show wages rose 3.6 per cent in April from a year earlier, when they outright declined. Some other observers expect to see a bit less.

Toronto-Dominion Bank economists are at the higher end of the range of forecasts, believing the economy churned out 25,000 new jobs. They also believe the gains skewed toward full-time work.

“While full-time employment has seen significant gains over the last year, its share of total employment remains below pre-crisis levels and has room to rise,” TD said.

“April is also one of the strongest months for full-time job growth, outperforming part-time by nearly 30,000 on average since the crisis.”

This morning’s report will also likely be “more representative of underlying momentum” after total first-quarter job losses driven by a sour January, added Royce Mendes of CIBC World Markets.

