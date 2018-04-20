Think you’re stressed? Most of us are, TD warns. (So pay for this article and ease mine)

Briefing highlights

* We’re stressed, TD survey shows

* What to watch for today

* Global markets mixed so far

* New York poised for weaker open

* Canadian dollar at 79 cents

* Trump slams OPEC over oil prices

* GE profit surges on aviation, health care

* Beer road signs I’d love to see

Stressed out

Toronto-Dominion Bank says we should invest in ourselves to help ease the stress most of us feel.

We could use our tax refunds for a vacation, or try a staycation, relax at a local spa, enjoy lunch at a favourite eatery, try out new activities or join a recreational league, TD said as it released a new survey underscoring just how stressed we are.

(Of course, TD is a bank, so it also suggested investing in ourselves by saving for anything from a trip or a car to a computer or a return to school through cashable GICs, a high-interest savings account, automated savings options and TFSAs.)

It didn’t mention buying a subscription to The Globe and Mail. But I bank at TD, and they care about my well-being – they have to, I owe them a lot of money - so I think they’d want you to.

(The folks at my branch are very nice, helpful and professional, for the record. Indeed, once, after helping me, a rep asked if there was anything more she could do. I said no, thanks, that she’d already helped a lot and that I was “forever in your debt.” Which was true.)

The TD survey, based on responses from more than 3,000 working Canadians, done recently by Environics Research and released this week, found this:

Two-thirds suffer “moderate to high levels of stress” at work.

Ninety-five per cent of those believe it’s important to invest in themselves, but 53 per cent “don’t do it as frequently as they’d like.”

Break it down further, and you find that 67 per cent of those can’t afford it.

“Furthermore, 82 per cent of working Canadians said they would invest in themselves more if they had the financial resources to do so,” TD said.

Eighty-one per cent of working Canadians want a vacation, although millennials are “more likely than average” to chase hobbies, education or their own businesses.

Those in health care, social assistance, finance, insurance and real estate are “more likely than average” to suffer from high or moderate stress.

“Canadians recognize the importance of taking a break and doing something good for themselves, but often don’t because of the associated cost,” Jennifer Diplock, TD’s associate vice-president of personal savings and investing, said in releasing the survey.

You can take this to the bank: This week’s monetary policy report from the Bank of Canada noted that growth in wages is “firming,” having lagged for some time. Of course, some of that is related to minimum-wage hikes.

WAGE GROWTH Year-over-year percentage change, quarterly data Labour productivity 6% Wage-common 5 Range of wage inputs 4 3 2 1 0 -1 -2 ‘07 ‘08 ‘09 ‘10 ‘11 ‘12 ‘13 ‘14 ‘15 ‘16 ‘17 ‘18 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: BANK OF CANADA WAGE GROWTH Year-over-year percentage change, quarterly data 6% Labour productivity Wage-common 5 Range of wage inputs 4 3 2 1 0 -1 -2 2007 ‘08 ‘09 ‘10 ‘11 ‘12 ‘13 ‘14 ‘15 ‘16 ‘17 ‘18 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: BANK OF CANADA WAGE GROWTH Year-over-year percentage change, quarterly data 6% Labour productivity Wage-common 5 Range of wage inputs 4 3 2 1 0 -1 -2 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: BANK OF CANADA

“Underlying wage growth continues to improve, rising to 2.7 per cent in the latest estimate, although this rate appears to have been boosted somewhat by the impact of the minimum-wage increases,” the central bank said.

“A rate of wage growth of about 3 per cent has historically been consistent with an economy in which there is no labour market slack and in which wages have grown in line with their key determinants … The estimate of 2.7 per cent thus suggests that some slack may remain or that other factors are restricting wage growth.”

As for the TD survey, Ms. Diplock also suggests starting a “me fund,” to which you’d make steady contributions, or possibly add to from your tax refund. I quite like that idea, and you should feel free to contribute to mine.

What to watch for today

So, speaking of wage growth at 2.7 per cent, and the fact that we face higher costs to borrow, today’s monthly inflation report from Statistics Canada should be interesting.

Bank of Montreal expects the report to show consumer prices climbed 0.4 per cent in March from February, with the annual inflation rate rising to a six-year high of 2.4 per cent.

“Unlike in February, energy prices were mostly higher in the month, with gasoline climbing about 3 per cent, which will contribute to the anticipated solid headline,” said Benjamin Reitzes, BMO’s Canadian rates and macro strategist.

“Clothing and recreation are the other sectors that look to see chunky increases, while a drop in new-home prices will restrain the shelter component.”

Statistics Canada also reports on March retail sales, expected to show a gain of 0.5 per cent.

Stocks mixed so far

Global markets are mixed so far, with the arrow pointing down for New York.

“The U.S.-led geopolitical fears of recent times seem to have faded, with markets instead focusing on the slew of positive earnings figures out of the U.S.,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

“However, with the U.S.-Chinese trade standoff likely to rear its ugly head once more, there is a real fear that this represents a lull before sentiment turns sour again.”

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.9 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 1.5 per cent.

Things are looking better in Europe, though, where London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.4 per cent by about 5:55 a.m. ET., with Germany’s DAX down slightly.

New York futures were down.

The Canadian dollar is at about 79 US cents, having slipped below and capping a troubled week for the currency. Of course, we’ll see how the loonie reacts to the inflation and retail sales reports.

Road signs I’d love to see

