Executive Compensation

How much are Canada’s top CEOs paid? Here’s the full breakdown

Global Governance Advisors
This is a ranking of compensation in fiscal 2020 for the chief executive officers from the 100 largest public companies (by market capitalization) in Canada’s benchmark S&P/TSX composite index as of Dec. 31, 2020.

Prepared by Global Governance Advisors, the information comes from management information circulars filed for fiscal year 2020.

CEO Compensation

RankNameCompanySalaryBonusCash compensation (Salary + Bonus)% ChangeAll Other CompensationShare-Based AwardsOption-Based AwardsTotal Stock AwardsPension ValueTotal Reported Compensation% ChangeUnexercised In-the-Money OptionsUnvested Share-Based AwardsValue of CEO's EquityAccrued CEO Pension Obligation
1Patrick DovigiGFL Environmental Inc (2)$2,027,342$5,428,988$7,456,330*$3,285,639$0$26,566,553$26,566,553$0$37,308,522*$86,803,218$0$448,139,113$0
2José CilRestaurant Brands International Inc$741,907$2,262,039$3,003,94618%$130,236$23,752,896$0$23,752,896$0$26,887,078-2%$9,732,829$70,823,271$121,934,659$0
3Mark BristowBarrick Gold Corp$2,413,271$6,950,220$9,363,491-2%$191,986$13,345,454$0$13,345,454$1,404,524$24,305,4555%$0$25,628,226$233,291,599$0
4Glenn ChamandyGildan Activewear Inc$1,432,494$2,459,679$3,892,17388%$154,382$7,641,998$10,470,149$18,112,147$75,917$22,234,620135%$979,295$20,189,112$132,921,870$0
5Donald WalkerMagna International Inc$435,729$5,531,753$5,967,483-27%$174,292$9,572,641$6,381,761$15,954,402$0$22,096,177-9%$80,852,621$38,411,229$158,197,955$0
6Tobias LütkeShopify Inc$140,400$0$140,400-83%$0$0$20,111,203$20,111,203$0$20,251,60344%$867,862,933$8,283,128$15,677,200,847$0
7Joseph PapaBausch Health Companies Inc$2,046,640$2,895,925$4,942,565-21%$71,812$10,897,134$3,018,401$13,915,536$0$18,929,913-17%$9,084,475$27,498,114$26,329,438$0
8Al MonacoEnbridge Inc$1,546,139$3,205,919$4,752,058-10%$61,568$8,475,960$2,303,250$10,779,210$1,462,000$17,054,836-5%$349,575$12,925,400$40,740,931$29,977,000
9Keith CreelCanadian Pacific Railway Ltd$1,601,097$3,442,359$5,043,45612%$242,948$6,826,446$4,156,579$10,983,025$546,767$16,816,19611%$113,549,072$18,343,919$22,880,590$0
10Chuck MagroNutrien Ltd$1,699,374$3,285,565$4,984,94025%$139,842$4,801,378$5,472,190$10,273,568$973,351$16,371,7010%$18,074,855$11,785,091$9,587,762$10,561,277
11Darren EntwistleTelus Corp$1,031,250$1,711,960$2,743,21030%$126,763$12,000,000$0$12,000,000$1,167,000$16,036,97324%$0$19,669,220$9,693,321$28,832,000
12Steve Hasker (1)Thomson Reuters Corp$1,270,351$2,242,517$3,512,868*$3,187,147$6,360,012$2,119,997$8,480,009$0$15,180,024*$1,867,991$7,007,153$16,598,250$0
13Roy GoriManulife Financial Corp$1,584,887$3,580,497$5,165,384-19%$168,816$5,887,690$2,523,296$8,410,986$951,902$14,697,0880%$2,451,160$14,826,382$18,720,601$0
14Russell GirlingTC Energy Corp$1,465,835$2,389,500$3,855,335-1%$14,658$5,760,000$3,840,000$9,600,000$1,082,000$14,551,9938%$2,948,075$5,120,171$17,796,652$26,220,000
15Sean BoydAgnico Eagle Mines Ltd$1,848,820$3,747,609$5,596,429-10%$19,065$7,981,907$0$7,981,907$597,248$14,194,64915%$0$17,906,664$32,845,855$22,899,688
16David McKayRoyal Bank of Canada$1,500,000$1,406,250$2,906,250-29%$44,877$7,560,000$1,890,000$9,450,000$1,080,000$13,481,127-2%$10,212,452$20,229,855$25,669,225$20,278,000
17Mark BarrenecheaOpen Text Corp$1,249,790$2,746,353$3,996,1431%$63,875$6,664,106$2,348,035$9,012,140$0$13,072,15922%$26,746,742$20,592,474$62,134,266$0
18Michael MedlineEmpire Company Ltd$1,109,610$1,406,250$2,515,86013%$55,075$1,856,250$8,137,500$9,993,750$471,000$13,035,685141%$5,137,368$4,019,020$5,900,056$993,000
19Jeffrey Orr (1)Power Corporation of Canada$4,776,000$0$4,776,000*$493,714$3,034,062$6,067,270$9,101,332-$1,413,000$12,958,046*$6,567,851$7,962,616$41,867,144$43,368,000
20Gerald SchwartzOnex Corp$1,742,918$6,703,530$8,446,4488%$0$0$4,417,972$4,417,972$0$12,864,421-12%$61,659,500$0$1,166,592,487$0
21Alain BedardTFI International Inc$1,876,989$4,220,537$6,097,5268%$2,248,375$3,662,023$0$3,662,023$698,240$12,706,16417%$52,822,518$9,037,159$311,196,936$18,438,735
22Donald LindsayTeck Resources Ltd$1,677,150$2,941,200$4,618,35032%$0$3,499,000$3,500,000$6,999,000$651,000$12,268,35034%$27,333,730$6,778,464$32,004,427$13,731,000
23Brian PorterBank of Nova Scotia$1,300,000$2,142,000$3,442,000-5%$3,588$5,142,000$1,285,000$6,427,000$2,349,000$12,221,588-3%$0$14,017,055$8,653,809$22,666,000
24Brian HannaschAlimentation Couche-Tard Inc$1,850,455$2,996,118$4,846,57330%$0$5,306,160$988,767$6,294,927$951,357$12,092,85728%$42,348,614$4,812,119$28,227,288$17,591,329
25Joe NataleRogers Communications Inc$1,293,048$941,551$2,234,599-20%$177,079$4,000,169$4,000,009$8,000,178$808,400$11,220,256-4%$336,704$11,479,013$635,504$5,576,100
26Darryl WhiteBank of Montreal$1,000,000$2,392,500$3,392,5001%$3,000$4,545,750$1,326,750$5,872,500$1,818,920$11,086,9202%$299,860$12,034,723$7,575,516$6,003,799
27Jean-Jacques RuestCanadian National Railway Co$1,140,275$313,334$1,453,60946%$19,973$6,118,773$2,730,880$8,849,653$490,000$10,813,23521%$28,316,058$21,442,325$50,909,892$13,422,000
28Clive JohnsonB2Gold Corp$1,742,918$1,307,188$3,050,10627%$346,634$6,703,530$670,353$7,373,883$0$10,770,62445%$0$17,104,730$32,234,723$0
29Bharat MasraniToronto-Dominion Bank$1,450,000$1,790,000$3,240,000-6%$82,953$4,825,340$2,376,698$7,202,038$0$10,524,991-17%$17,288,439$16,804,481$81,900,238$23,254,000
30J. Paul RollinsonKinross Gold Corp$1,563,691$2,876,559$4,440,25019%$397,841$4,794,264$0$4,794,264$703,660$10,336,01513%$14,705,112$16,646,638$50,628,123$0
31Mark LittleSuncor Energy Inc$990,635$575,000$1,565,635-45%$91,023$6,375,042$2,125,005$8,500,047-$16,200$10,140,505-13%$0$5,649,779$4,283,024$24,036,977
32Charles BrindamourIntact Financial Corp$1,261,000$2,388,610$3,649,61018%$0$6,305,000$0$6,305,000$158,639$10,113,24911%$0$22,833,477$62,584,671$16,900,859
33Dean ConnorSun Life Financial Inc$1,100,000$1,920,000$3,020,0002%$95,048$4,875,042$1,625,007$6,500,049$475,277$10,090,3745%$13,963,339$15,518,796$13,776,318$8,349,000
34Barry PerryFortis Inc$1,325,000$2,170,000$3,495,000-11%$211,104$4,173,750$1,391,250$5,565,000$484,840$9,755,944-4%$3,777,066$6,157,619$16,731,520$0
35Victor DodigCanadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$1,000,000$1,602,000$2,602,0004%$2,250$5,126,400$1,281,600$6,408,000$666,000$9,678,2507%$80,924$10,432,399$12,978,612$10,492,000
36Ann Fandozzi (1)Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc$1,193,484$2,749,997$3,943,482*$136,851$4,893,579$670,357$5,563,936$0$9,644,269*$3,910,963$16,514,631$113,525$0
37Alexander PourbaixCenovus Energy Inc$961,458$1,300,750$2,262,208-27%$100,879$3,519,997$3,519,998$7,039,995$108,917$9,511,9995%$0$6,347,344$10,960,964$0
38Mirko Bibic (1)BCE Inc$1,300,000$1,610,700$2,910,700*$210,016$4,500,000$1,500,000$6,000,000$356,583$9,477,299*$31,945$5,887,972$6,015,434$0
39George SchindlerCGI Inc$945,836$0$945,836-75%$60,216$8,449,926$0$8,449,926$3,364$9,459,342-9%$41,794,951$14,058,185$832,777$0
40Daniel RacineYamana Gold Inc$2,185,100$2,286,160$4,471,26019%$446,911$3,441,528$0$3,441,528$899,305$9,259,00535%$105,866$6,913,777$6,054,115$0
41Calin RovinescuAir Canada$910,005$723,000$1,633,005-67%$0$3,124,635$3,537,143$6,661,778$964,200$9,258,983-28%$16,115,811$8,156,419$13,650,497$17,309,700
42Randall CrawfordAltaGas Ltd$1,240,907$2,047,464$3,288,371-8%$49,420$2,905,687$1,931,252$4,836,939$1,014,662$9,189,39217%$2,619,352$8,855,739$1,282,320$1,935,964
43Galen WestonLoblaw Companies Ltd$480,000$648,000$1,128,000-9%$21,563$1,600,030$799,998$2,400,028$0$3,549,591-3%$1,726,052$4,927,879$970,421,578$0
44Bruce FlattBrookfield Asset Management Inc$1,032,880$0$1,032,8804%$77,466$7,756,119$0$7,756,119$0$8,866,4652%$0$42,518,202$4,264,856,776$0
45José BoisjoliBRP Inc$1,119,572$2,830,198$3,949,77036%$2,088$0$4,006,286$4,006,286$519,000$8,477,1441%$73,196,445$0$85,209,500$16,950,000
46Stephen WetmoreCanadian Tire Corporation Ltd$1,523,077$2,100,938$3,624,015-26%$279,010$4,499,867$0$4,499,867$0$8,402,892-13%$0$9,438,751*$0
47Louis VachonNational Bank of Canada$1,125,015$1,231,875$2,356,890-9%$3,693$3,375,000$1,687,520$5,062,520$918,000$8,341,103-1%$38,900,879$10,922,206$19,027,976$24,053,000
48Michael DilgerPembina Pipeline Corp$1,191,667$1,188,000$2,379,667-19%$74,717$3,132,000$2,088,000$5,220,000$298,445$7,972,8290%$0$4,031,383$9,093,728$5,002,780
49Scott BalfourEmera Inc$1,038,461$1,420,000$2,458,46115%$36,546$3,750,210$1,249,800$5,000,010$293,000$7,788,01716%$7,380,484$8,006,708$7,766,217$3,935,000
50Tim McKayCanadian Natural Resources Ltd$519,940$982,686$1,502,626-25%$105,749$3,272,344$2,897,500$6,169,844$0$7,778,219-5%$2,160,625$14,735,630$35,971,943$0
51D. Scott PattersonFirstService Corp$550,092$1,014,915$1,565,006-23%$0$0$5,956,087$5,956,087$0$7,521,09326%$55,538,817$0$207,239,148$0
52Paul MahonGreat-West Lifeco Inc$1,310,563$2,463,266$3,773,82929%$32,525$2,839,503$1,892,766$4,732,269-$1,026,615$7,512,008-2%$1,165,581$8,585,076$12,425,351$35,150,319
53Marc ParentCAE Inc$1,039,683$1,684,700$2,724,383-2%$206,175$2,930,078$1,254,825$4,184,903$308,000$7,423,461-2%$1,073,480$6,361,330$14,713,017$10,149,000
54Anthony MakuchKirkland Lake Gold Ltd$1,354,226$3,961,894$5,316,119103%$98,703$1,880,313$0$1,880,313$27,234$7,322,37056%$0$4,628,117$9,396,519$0
55Denis RicardiA Financial Corporation Inc$950,000$1,227,891$2,177,89122%$0$284,984$763,200$1,048,184$3,677,435$6,903,51022%$2,233,559$552,853$5,951,837$22,745,250
56Alexandre L'HeureuxWSP Global Inc$1,088,909$1,236,000$2,324,909-11%$538,728$2,874,217$1,158,743$4,032,960$0$6,896,597-2%$27,092,209$8,078,469$25,551,043$0
57Bradley ShawShaw Communications Inc$2,000,000$5,265,436$7,265,436-3%$458,033$1,916,359$0$1,916,359-$2,772,170$6,867,658-43%$25,800$4,777,065$140,571,321$139,717,000
58Neil RossyDollarama Inc$1,236,000$1,854,000$3,090,00044%$0$0$3,729,000$3,729,000$12,132$6,831,13280%$6,546,264$0$765,401,139$0
59Worthing JackmanWaste Connections Inc$1,191,166$1,508,294$2,699,46112%$97,153$3,959,635$0$3,959,635$0$6,756,24849%$0$7,945,826$21,507,193$0
60Tim GitzelCameco Corp$1,060,900$1,400,000$2,460,900-11%$0$3,766,285$0$3,766,285$315,000$6,542,185-7%$2,194,528$2,222,672$5,886,376$8,643,300
61Edward RyanDescartes Systems Group Inc$589,911$589,911$1,179,8211%$2,681$4,432,102$669,376$5,101,478$0$6,283,98143%$3,465,878$9,752,319$50,144,748$0
62Jeffrey CarneyIGM Financial Inc$1,262,750$2,142,676$3,405,426-30%$127,650$1,161,741$1,108,625$2,270,366$360,630$6,164,072-19%$71,126$3,425,808$469,405$0
63John SicardKinaxis Inc$664,061$1,138,406$1,802,46741%$16,425$2,145,229$2,194,743$4,339,972$0$6,158,86356%$64,589,000$3,458,665$79,503,065$0
64Sebastien de MontessusEndeavour Mining Corp$1,273,671$1,512,484$2,786,155-3%$822,624$2,379,217$0$2,379,217$0$5,987,996-16%$0$19,768,841$29,382,561$0
65Randy SmallwoodWheaton Precious Metals Corp$1,105,000$1,892,400$2,997,40029%$0$1,989,121$523,763$2,512,884$317,691$5,827,97510%$17,635,211$13,130,503$11,097,150$0
66Marie InksterLundin Mining Corp$1,100,478$1,193,519$2,293,9984%$27,242$1,829,292$1,550,334$3,379,625$0$5,700,86520%$8,085,817$6,044,741$6,843,079$0
67Jay ForbesElement Fleet Management Corp$1,000,000$1,180,000$2,180,000-22%$0$3,500,000$0$3,500,000$0$5,680,000-2%$19,125,000$9,485,751$5,352,000$0
68Geoffrey MartinCCL Industries Inc$1,366,318$2,473,055$3,839,37327%$0$1,576,422$0$1,576,422$256,934$5,672,729-71%$300,760$17,014,590$37,078,931$0
69Michael SteinmannPan American Silver Corp$1,022,417$1,704,280$2,726,69715%$0$2,450,000$0$2,450,000$432,000$5,608,69723%$0$2,921,018$4,358,216$0
70Rod Antal (1)SSR Mining Inc$1,016,255$1,524,078$2,540,334*$0$2,815,483$0$2,815,483$22,926$5,378,743*$0$18,311,987$18,391,430$0
71Eric La FlècheMetro Inc$1,000,000$1,430,000$2,430,0002%$4,729$1,200,160$999,515$2,199,675$433,000$5,067,4042%$21,050,958$5,357,194$16,097,931$13,166,000
72Philip PascallFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd$1,536,228$1,072,565$2,608,793-22%$4,423$2,413,271$0$2,413,271$0$5,026,487-31%$9,635,365$11,687,851$176,848,204$0
73Edward SonshineRioCan Real Estate Investment Trust$1,300,000$1,053,000$2,353,000-26%$50,000$2,600,000$0$2,600,000$0$5,003,000-19%$0$5,234,205$1,246,887$7,095,300
74Michael RoseTourmaline Oil Corp$600,000$3,750,000$4,350,00036%$60,000$0$184,377$184,377$0$4,594,37736%$182,400$0$277,967,990$0
75BW Corson (1)Imperial Oil Ltd$996,734$0$996,734*$1,945,980$1,897,132$0$1,897,132-$340,046$4,499,800*$0$3,778,624$4,155,548$0
76John McKenzie (1)TMX Group Ltd$540,625$1,204,500$1,745,125*$184,945$1,142,175$168,075$1,310,250$1,252,635$4,492,955*$4,264,667$1,976,859$943,874$6,624,422
77Ray FerrisWest Fraser Timber Co Ltd$758,020$1,093,750$1,851,770163%$0$834,895$835,100$1,669,995$653,100$4,174,86515%$4,892,471$3,459,623$3,376,119$8,685,100
78Lino Saputo JrSaputo Inc$1,300,000$2,704,000$4,004,00010%$0$0$0$0$0$4,004,00010%$0$0$4,632,764$0
79David SmithKeyera Corp$569,075$506,002$1,075,077-29%$0$2,838,469$0$2,838,469$56,910$3,970,456-6%$0$8,056,329$16,453,705$0
80Mark ZekulinCanopy Growth Corp$383,844$182,282$566,127-25%$28,843$0$3,292,084$3,292,084$0$3,887,053-35%$3,169,656$0$0$0
81Mark KenneyCanadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust$828,084$1,185,610$2,013,69432%$82,484$1,694,323$0$1,694,323$0$3,790,50119%$0$2,825,112$21,075,857$0
82Arun Banskota (1)Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp$708,846$1,068,582$1,777,428*$15,000$1,345,082$448,361$1,793,443$87,369$3,673,240*$791,406$1,596,977$1,096,921$0
83Robert EspeyParkland Corp$775,654$500,000$1,275,654-27%$88,794$1,687,489$562,498$2,249,987$0$3,614,435-3%$11,218,918$4,796,644$21,932,457$0
84Galen WestonGeorge Weston Ltd$1,200,000$1,608,120$2,808,12046%$191,908$3,400,054$2,599,996$6,000,050$0$9,000,07859%$2,004,658$10,012,088$6,969,458,257$0
85Paul Brink (1)Franco-Nevada Corp$673,790$700,000$1,373,790*$14,893$2,100,000$0$2,100,000$0$3,488,683*$15,088,304$4,284,782$38,069,867$0
86Kevan GorrieGranite Real Estate Investment Trust$800,000$1,394,400$2,194,40012%$0$920,000$0$920,000$0$3,114,4008%$0$4,348,595$4,534,687$0
87Michael EmoryAllied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust$950,000$760,000$1,710,000-15%$47,500$593,755$593,750$1,187,505$0$2,945,005-28%$466,875$1,453,202$50,463,872$0
88Scott MedhurstToromont Industries Ltd$702,934$662,358$1,365,292-36%$33,177$0$1,114,000$1,114,000$287,048$2,799,517-23%$16,846,000$0$17,804,889$0
89Philip FayerNuvei Corp (2)$173,574$173,077$346,651*$1,324$0$2,187,500$2,187,500$0$2,535,475*$7,714,704$0$2,356,868,040$0
90Mike CrawleyNorthland Power Inc$544,052$572,250$1,116,30219%$15,134$1,354,017$0$1,354,017$0$2,485,45316%$0$3,790,625$3,920,339$0
91Siegfried KieferCanadian Utilities Ltd$810,000$1,080,000$1,890,00025%$28,350$78,372$218,547$296,919$203,228$2,418,49787%$63,550$0$1,178,218$13,863,458
92Randy MacEwanBallard Power Systems Inc$619,466$598,800$1,218,2661%$54,903$787,500$262,500$1,050,000$0$2,323,16919%$0$8,973,243$11,124,641$0
93Marna Cloete (1)Ivanhoe Mines Ltd$606,285$0$606,285*$31,411$555,270$418,971$974,240$0$1,611,936*$1,924,424$1,051,210$4,404,431$0
94Dax DasilvaLightspeed POS Inc$319,576$0$319,576-18%$3,631$472,532$708,798$1,181,330$0$1,504,536284%$0$0$266,269,140$0
95Patrick Decostre (1)Boralex Inc$381,587$359,439$741,026*$157,668$143,991$53,999$197,990$37,069$1,133,753*$1,848,916$455,819$351,985$0
96Mark PoweskaHydro One Ltd$507,889$507,889$1,015,77854%$15,458$0$0$0$45,438$1,076,67459%$0$0$121,672$0
97Pierre Karl PéladeauQuebecor Inc$990,430$0$990,430-62%$0$0$0$0$51,800$1,042,230-61%$0$0$2,319,021,827$9,511,600
98John H. KousiniorisTransAlta Renewables Inc$203,520$206,064$409,5845%$10,468$325,632$81,408$407,040$137,580$964,67211%**$55,270*
99V. Prem WatsaFairfax Financial Holdings Ltd$600,000$0$600,0000%$60,150$0$0$0$0$660,150-16%$0$0$1,016,226,378$0
100Mark LeonardConstellation Software Inc$0$0$0*$0$0$0$0$0$0*$0$0$711,593,630$0

Source: Global Governance Advisors

(1) These CEOs are new to their roles.
(2) GFL Environment and Nuvei Corp are newly listed on the TSX and do not have disclosure for previous years
* = Information not available

The Methodology

If a company does not have a CEO, the president or a similar top executive is used. When CEOs have changed during the year, the chart typically shows the CEO who was in place for the larger portion of the year.

For companies that report pay in U.S. dollars, the amounts are converted to Canadian dollars at the average annual exchange rate for 2020. If the company has an irregular year-end, the exchange rate is the rate used by the company for its currency conversion.

Salary is base salary in 2020.

Bonus is the value of any annual and long-term cash incentives paid for 2020 performance, typically paid after the end of the fiscal year.

Total Cash Compensation is the sum of salary and bonus.

Percent change is the change from 2019′s total salary and bonus. No number is shown if the CEO was not in the same position for all of 2019 and 2020.

Other includes all other payments and the cash value of perquisites and benefits.

Share-based awards is the total value of shares, share units, trust units or similar long-term incentive plan grants in 2020.

Option-based awards is the estimated grant date value of new stock options awarded to the CEO in 2020.

Total stock awards is the sum of the values of share-based awards and option-based awards.

Pension value is the additional annual value of the pension benefit earned by the CEO in 2020.

Unexercised in-the-money options is the year-end value of stock options held by the CEO.

Unvested share-based awards is the year-end value of share units or similar compensation that has not yet met time or performance conditions required for payout.

Value of CEO’s equity is the year-end value of common shares owned and vested stock units held by the CEO as per the company’s most recent proxy circular disclosure, valued at the end of the company’s fiscal year. This excludes unvested share units and unexercised stock options. Share holdings may have changes since the end of the fiscal year due to subsequent grants of shares by the company or sales of stock on the open market by the CEO.

Accrued CEO pension obligation is the estimated year-end value of a company’s total expected cost to provide the CEO’s defined-benefit pension. It excludes the value of any defined-contribution pension accrued by the CEO.

Download sortable excels here.

