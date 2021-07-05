How much are Canada’s top CEOs paid? Here’s the full breakdown

Audio for this article is not available at this time.
This is a ranking of compensation in fiscal 2020 for the chief executive officers from the 100 largest public companies (by market capitalization) in Canada’s benchmark S&P/TSX composite index as of Dec. 31, 2020.
Prepared by Global Governance Advisors, the information comes from management information circulars filed for fiscal year 2020.
CEO Compensation
Rank
Name
Company
Salary
Bonus
Cash compensation (Salary + Bonus)
% Change
All Other Compensation
Share-Based Awards
Option-Based Awards
Total Stock Awards
Pension Value
Total Reported Compensation
% Change
Unexercised In-the-Money Options
Unvested Share-Based Awards
Value of CEO's Equity
Accrued CEO Pension Obligation
1
Patrick Dovigi
GFL Environmental Inc (2)
$2,027,342
$5,428,988
$7,456,330
*
$3,285,639
$0
$26,566,553
$26,566,553
$0
$37,308,522
*
$86,803,218
$0
$448,139,113
$0
2
José Cil
Restaurant Brands International Inc
$741,907
$2,262,039
$3,003,946
18%
$130,236
$23,752,896
$0
$23,752,896
$0
$26,887,078
-2%
$9,732,829
$70,823,271
$121,934,659
$0
3
Mark Bristow
Barrick Gold Corp
$2,413,271
$6,950,220
$9,363,491
-2%
$191,986
$13,345,454
$0
$13,345,454
$1,404,524
$24,305,455
5%
$0
$25,628,226
$233,291,599
$0
4
Glenn Chamandy
Gildan Activewear Inc
$1,432,494
$2,459,679
$3,892,173
88%
$154,382
$7,641,998
$10,470,149
$18,112,147
$75,917
$22,234,620
135%
$979,295
$20,189,112
$132,921,870
$0
5
Donald Walker
Magna International Inc
$435,729
$5,531,753
$5,967,483
-27%
$174,292
$9,572,641
$6,381,761
$15,954,402
$0
$22,096,177
-9%
$80,852,621
$38,411,229
$158,197,955
$0
6
Tobias Lütke
Shopify Inc
$140,400
$0
$140,400
-83%
$0
$0
$20,111,203
$20,111,203
$0
$20,251,603
44%
$867,862,933
$8,283,128
$15,677,200,847
$0
7
Joseph Papa
Bausch Health Companies Inc
$2,046,640
$2,895,925
$4,942,565
-21%
$71,812
$10,897,134
$3,018,401
$13,915,536
$0
$18,929,913
-17%
$9,084,475
$27,498,114
$26,329,438
$0
8
Al Monaco
Enbridge Inc
$1,546,139
$3,205,919
$4,752,058
-10%
$61,568
$8,475,960
$2,303,250
$10,779,210
$1,462,000
$17,054,836
-5%
$349,575
$12,925,400
$40,740,931
$29,977,000
9
Keith Creel
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
$1,601,097
$3,442,359
$5,043,456
12%
$242,948
$6,826,446
$4,156,579
$10,983,025
$546,767
$16,816,196
11%
$113,549,072
$18,343,919
$22,880,590
$0
10
Chuck Magro
Nutrien Ltd
$1,699,374
$3,285,565
$4,984,940
25%
$139,842
$4,801,378
$5,472,190
$10,273,568
$973,351
$16,371,701
0%
$18,074,855
$11,785,091
$9,587,762
$10,561,277
11
Darren Entwistle
Telus Corp
$1,031,250
$1,711,960
$2,743,210
30%
$126,763
$12,000,000
$0
$12,000,000
$1,167,000
$16,036,973
24%
$0
$19,669,220
$9,693,321
$28,832,000
12
Steve Hasker (1)
Thomson Reuters Corp
$1,270,351
$2,242,517
$3,512,868
*
$3,187,147
$6,360,012
$2,119,997
$8,480,009
$0
$15,180,024
*
$1,867,991
$7,007,153
$16,598,250
$0
13
Roy Gori
Manulife Financial Corp
$1,584,887
$3,580,497
$5,165,384
-19%
$168,816
$5,887,690
$2,523,296
$8,410,986
$951,902
$14,697,088
0%
$2,451,160
$14,826,382
$18,720,601
$0
14
Russell Girling
TC Energy Corp
$1,465,835
$2,389,500
$3,855,335
-1%
$14,658
$5,760,000
$3,840,000
$9,600,000
$1,082,000
$14,551,993
8%
$2,948,075
$5,120,171
$17,796,652
$26,220,000
15
Sean Boyd
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
$1,848,820
$3,747,609
$5,596,429
-10%
$19,065
$7,981,907
$0
$7,981,907
$597,248
$14,194,649
15%
$0
$17,906,664
$32,845,855
$22,899,688
16
David McKay
Royal Bank of Canada
$1,500,000
$1,406,250
$2,906,250
-29%
$44,877
$7,560,000
$1,890,000
$9,450,000
$1,080,000
$13,481,127
-2%
$10,212,452
$20,229,855
$25,669,225
$20,278,000
17
Mark Barrenechea
Open Text Corp
$1,249,790
$2,746,353
$3,996,143
1%
$63,875
$6,664,106
$2,348,035
$9,012,140
$0
$13,072,159
22%
$26,746,742
$20,592,474
$62,134,266
$0
18
Michael Medline
Empire Company Ltd
$1,109,610
$1,406,250
$2,515,860
13%
$55,075
$1,856,250
$8,137,500
$9,993,750
$471,000
$13,035,685
141%
$5,137,368
$4,019,020
$5,900,056
$993,000
19
Jeffrey Orr (1)
Power Corporation of Canada
$4,776,000
$0
$4,776,000
*
$493,714
$3,034,062
$6,067,270
$9,101,332
-$1,413,000
$12,958,046
*
$6,567,851
$7,962,616
$41,867,144
$43,368,000
20
Gerald Schwartz
Onex Corp
$1,742,918
$6,703,530
$8,446,448
8%
$0
$0
$4,417,972
$4,417,972
$0
$12,864,421
-12%
$61,659,500
$0
$1,166,592,487
$0
21
Alain Bedard
TFI International Inc
$1,876,989
$4,220,537
$6,097,526
8%
$2,248,375
$3,662,023
$0
$3,662,023
$698,240
$12,706,164
17%
$52,822,518
$9,037,159
$311,196,936
$18,438,735
22
Donald Lindsay
Teck Resources Ltd
$1,677,150
$2,941,200
$4,618,350
32%
$0
$3,499,000
$3,500,000
$6,999,000
$651,000
$12,268,350
34%
$27,333,730
$6,778,464
$32,004,427
$13,731,000
23
Brian Porter
Bank of Nova Scotia
$1,300,000
$2,142,000
$3,442,000
-5%
$3,588
$5,142,000
$1,285,000
$6,427,000
$2,349,000
$12,221,588
-3%
$0
$14,017,055
$8,653,809
$22,666,000
24
Brian Hannasch
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc
$1,850,455
$2,996,118
$4,846,573
30%
$0
$5,306,160
$988,767
$6,294,927
$951,357
$12,092,857
28%
$42,348,614
$4,812,119
$28,227,288
$17,591,329
25
Joe Natale
Rogers Communications Inc
$1,293,048
$941,551
$2,234,599
-20%
$177,079
$4,000,169
$4,000,009
$8,000,178
$808,400
$11,220,256
-4%
$336,704
$11,479,013
$635,504
$5,576,100
26
Darryl White
Bank of Montreal
$1,000,000
$2,392,500
$3,392,500
1%
$3,000
$4,545,750
$1,326,750
$5,872,500
$1,818,920
$11,086,920
2%
$299,860
$12,034,723
$7,575,516
$6,003,799
27
Jean-Jacques Ruest
Canadian National Railway Co
$1,140,275
$313,334
$1,453,609
46%
$19,973
$6,118,773
$2,730,880
$8,849,653
$490,000
$10,813,235
21%
$28,316,058
$21,442,325
$50,909,892
$13,422,000
28
Clive Johnson
B2Gold Corp
$1,742,918
$1,307,188
$3,050,106
27%
$346,634
$6,703,530
$670,353
$7,373,883
$0
$10,770,624
45%
$0
$17,104,730
$32,234,723
$0
29
Bharat Masrani
Toronto-Dominion Bank
$1,450,000
$1,790,000
$3,240,000
-6%
$82,953
$4,825,340
$2,376,698
$7,202,038
$0
$10,524,991
-17%
$17,288,439
$16,804,481
$81,900,238
$23,254,000
30
J. Paul Rollinson
Kinross Gold Corp
$1,563,691
$2,876,559
$4,440,250
19%
$397,841
$4,794,264
$0
$4,794,264
$703,660
$10,336,015
13%
$14,705,112
$16,646,638
$50,628,123
$0
31
Mark Little
Suncor Energy Inc
$990,635
$575,000
$1,565,635
-45%
$91,023
$6,375,042
$2,125,005
$8,500,047
-$16,200
$10,140,505
-13%
$0
$5,649,779
$4,283,024
$24,036,977
32
Charles Brindamour
Intact Financial Corp
$1,261,000
$2,388,610
$3,649,610
18%
$0
$6,305,000
$0
$6,305,000
$158,639
$10,113,249
11%
$0
$22,833,477
$62,584,671
$16,900,859
33
Dean Connor
Sun Life Financial Inc
$1,100,000
$1,920,000
$3,020,000
2%
$95,048
$4,875,042
$1,625,007
$6,500,049
$475,277
$10,090,374
5%
$13,963,339
$15,518,796
$13,776,318
$8,349,000
34
Barry Perry
Fortis Inc
$1,325,000
$2,170,000
$3,495,000
-11%
$211,104
$4,173,750
$1,391,250
$5,565,000
$484,840
$9,755,944
-4%
$3,777,066
$6,157,619
$16,731,520
$0
35
Victor Dodig
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
$1,000,000
$1,602,000
$2,602,000
4%
$2,250
$5,126,400
$1,281,600
$6,408,000
$666,000
$9,678,250
7%
$80,924
$10,432,399
$12,978,612
$10,492,000
36
Ann Fandozzi (1)
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc
$1,193,484
$2,749,997
$3,943,482
*
$136,851
$4,893,579
$670,357
$5,563,936
$0
$9,644,269
*
$3,910,963
$16,514,631
$113,525
$0
37
Alexander Pourbaix
Cenovus Energy Inc
$961,458
$1,300,750
$2,262,208
-27%
$100,879
$3,519,997
$3,519,998
$7,039,995
$108,917
$9,511,999
5%
$0
$6,347,344
$10,960,964
$0
38
Mirko Bibic (1)
BCE Inc
$1,300,000
$1,610,700
$2,910,700
*
$210,016
$4,500,000
$1,500,000
$6,000,000
$356,583
$9,477,299
*
$31,945
$5,887,972
$6,015,434
$0
39
George Schindler
CGI Inc
$945,836
$0
$945,836
-75%
$60,216
$8,449,926
$0
$8,449,926
$3,364
$9,459,342
-9%
$41,794,951
$14,058,185
$832,777
$0
40
Daniel Racine
Yamana Gold Inc
$2,185,100
$2,286,160
$4,471,260
19%
$446,911
$3,441,528
$0
$3,441,528
$899,305
$9,259,005
35%
$105,866
$6,913,777
$6,054,115
$0
41
Calin Rovinescu
Air Canada
$910,005
$723,000
$1,633,005
-67%
$0
$3,124,635
$3,537,143
$6,661,778
$964,200
$9,258,983
-28%
$16,115,811
$8,156,419
$13,650,497
$17,309,700
42
Randall Crawford
AltaGas Ltd
$1,240,907
$2,047,464
$3,288,371
-8%
$49,420
$2,905,687
$1,931,252
$4,836,939
$1,014,662
$9,189,392
17%
$2,619,352
$8,855,739
$1,282,320
$1,935,964
43
Galen Weston
Loblaw Companies Ltd
$480,000
$648,000
$1,128,000
-9%
$21,563
$1,600,030
$799,998
$2,400,028
$0
$3,549,591
-3%
$1,726,052
$4,927,879
$970,421,578
$0
44
Bruce Flatt
Brookfield Asset Management Inc
$1,032,880
$0
$1,032,880
4%
$77,466
$7,756,119
$0
$7,756,119
$0
$8,866,465
2%
$0
$42,518,202
$4,264,856,776
$0
45
José Boisjoli
BRP Inc
$1,119,572
$2,830,198
$3,949,770
36%
$2,088
$0
$4,006,286
$4,006,286
$519,000
$8,477,144
1%
$73,196,445
$0
$85,209,500
$16,950,000
46
Stephen Wetmore
Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd
$1,523,077
$2,100,938
$3,624,015
-26%
$279,010
$4,499,867
$0
$4,499,867
$0
$8,402,892
-13%
$0
$9,438,751
*
$0
47
Louis Vachon
National Bank of Canada
$1,125,015
$1,231,875
$2,356,890
-9%
$3,693
$3,375,000
$1,687,520
$5,062,520
$918,000
$8,341,103
-1%
$38,900,879
$10,922,206
$19,027,976
$24,053,000
48
Michael Dilger
Pembina Pipeline Corp
$1,191,667
$1,188,000
$2,379,667
-19%
$74,717
$3,132,000
$2,088,000
$5,220,000
$298,445
$7,972,829
0%
$0
$4,031,383
$9,093,728
$5,002,780
49
Scott Balfour
Emera Inc
$1,038,461
$1,420,000
$2,458,461
15%
$36,546
$3,750,210
$1,249,800
$5,000,010
$293,000
$7,788,017
16%
$7,380,484
$8,006,708
$7,766,217
$3,935,000
50
Tim McKay
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
$519,940
$982,686
$1,502,626
-25%
$105,749
$3,272,344
$2,897,500
$6,169,844
$0
$7,778,219
-5%
$2,160,625
$14,735,630
$35,971,943
$0
51
D. Scott Patterson
FirstService Corp
$550,092
$1,014,915
$1,565,006
-23%
$0
$0
$5,956,087
$5,956,087
$0
$7,521,093
26%
$55,538,817
$0
$207,239,148
$0
52
Paul Mahon
Great-West Lifeco Inc
$1,310,563
$2,463,266
$3,773,829
29%
$32,525
$2,839,503
$1,892,766
$4,732,269
-$1,026,615
$7,512,008
-2%
$1,165,581
$8,585,076
$12,425,351
$35,150,319
53
Marc Parent
CAE Inc
$1,039,683
$1,684,700
$2,724,383
-2%
$206,175
$2,930,078
$1,254,825
$4,184,903
$308,000
$7,423,461
-2%
$1,073,480
$6,361,330
$14,713,017
$10,149,000
54
Anthony Makuch
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd
$1,354,226
$3,961,894
$5,316,119
103%
$98,703
$1,880,313
$0
$1,880,313
$27,234
$7,322,370
56%
$0
$4,628,117
$9,396,519
$0
55
Denis Ricard
iA Financial Corporation Inc
$950,000
$1,227,891
$2,177,891
22%
$0
$284,984
$763,200
$1,048,184
$3,677,435
$6,903,510
22%
$2,233,559
$552,853
$5,951,837
$22,745,250
56
Alexandre L'Heureux
WSP Global Inc
$1,088,909
$1,236,000
$2,324,909
-11%
$538,728
$2,874,217
$1,158,743
$4,032,960
$0
$6,896,597
-2%
$27,092,209
$8,078,469
$25,551,043
$0
57
Bradley Shaw
Shaw Communications Inc
$2,000,000
$5,265,436
$7,265,436
-3%
$458,033
$1,916,359
$0
$1,916,359
-$2,772,170
$6,867,658
-43%
$25,800
$4,777,065
$140,571,321
$139,717,000
58
Neil Rossy
Dollarama Inc
$1,236,000
$1,854,000
$3,090,000
44%
$0
$0
$3,729,000
$3,729,000
$12,132
$6,831,132
80%
$6,546,264
$0
$765,401,139
$0
59
Worthing Jackman
Waste Connections Inc
$1,191,166
$1,508,294
$2,699,461
12%
$97,153
$3,959,635
$0
$3,959,635
$0
$6,756,248
49%
$0
$7,945,826
$21,507,193
$0
60
Tim Gitzel
Cameco Corp
$1,060,900
$1,400,000
$2,460,900
-11%
$0
$3,766,285
$0
$3,766,285
$315,000
$6,542,185
-7%
$2,194,528
$2,222,672
$5,886,376
$8,643,300
61
Edward Ryan
Descartes Systems Group Inc
$589,911
$589,911
$1,179,821
1%
$2,681
$4,432,102
$669,376
$5,101,478
$0
$6,283,981
43%
$3,465,878
$9,752,319
$50,144,748
$0
62
Jeffrey Carney
IGM Financial Inc
$1,262,750
$2,142,676
$3,405,426
-30%
$127,650
$1,161,741
$1,108,625
$2,270,366
$360,630
$6,164,072
-19%
$71,126
$3,425,808
$469,405
$0
63
John Sicard
Kinaxis Inc
$664,061
$1,138,406
$1,802,467
41%
$16,425
$2,145,229
$2,194,743
$4,339,972
$0
$6,158,863
56%
$64,589,000
$3,458,665
$79,503,065
$0
64
Sebastien de Montessus
Endeavour Mining Corp
$1,273,671
$1,512,484
$2,786,155
-3%
$822,624
$2,379,217
$0
$2,379,217
$0
$5,987,996
-16%
$0
$19,768,841
$29,382,561
$0
65
Randy Smallwood
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp
$1,105,000
$1,892,400
$2,997,400
29%
$0
$1,989,121
$523,763
$2,512,884
$317,691
$5,827,975
10%
$17,635,211
$13,130,503
$11,097,150
$0
66
Marie Inkster
Lundin Mining Corp
$1,100,478
$1,193,519
$2,293,998
4%
$27,242
$1,829,292
$1,550,334
$3,379,625
$0
$5,700,865
20%
$8,085,817
$6,044,741
$6,843,079
$0
67
Jay Forbes
Element Fleet Management Corp
$1,000,000
$1,180,000
$2,180,000
-22%
$0
$3,500,000
$0
$3,500,000
$0
$5,680,000
-2%
$19,125,000
$9,485,751
$5,352,000
$0
68
Geoffrey Martin
CCL Industries Inc
$1,366,318
$2,473,055
$3,839,373
27%
$0
$1,576,422
$0
$1,576,422
$256,934
$5,672,729
-71%
$300,760
$17,014,590
$37,078,931
$0
69
Michael Steinmann
Pan American Silver Corp
$1,022,417
$1,704,280
$2,726,697
15%
$0
$2,450,000
$0
$2,450,000
$432,000
$5,608,697
23%
$0
$2,921,018
$4,358,216
$0
70
Rod Antal (1)
SSR Mining Inc
$1,016,255
$1,524,078
$2,540,334
*
$0
$2,815,483
$0
$2,815,483
$22,926
$5,378,743
*
$0
$18,311,987
$18,391,430
$0
71
Eric La Flèche
Metro Inc
$1,000,000
$1,430,000
$2,430,000
2%
$4,729
$1,200,160
$999,515
$2,199,675
$433,000
$5,067,404
2%
$21,050,958
$5,357,194
$16,097,931
$13,166,000
72
Philip Pascall
First Quantum Minerals Ltd
$1,536,228
$1,072,565
$2,608,793
-22%
$4,423
$2,413,271
$0
$2,413,271
$0
$5,026,487
-31%
$9,635,365
$11,687,851
$176,848,204
$0
73
Edward Sonshine
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
$1,300,000
$1,053,000
$2,353,000
-26%
$50,000
$2,600,000
$0
$2,600,000
$0
$5,003,000
-19%
$0
$5,234,205
$1,246,887
$7,095,300
74
Michael Rose
Tourmaline Oil Corp
$600,000
$3,750,000
$4,350,000
36%
$60,000
$0
$184,377
$184,377
$0
$4,594,377
36%
$182,400
$0
$277,967,990
$0
75
BW Corson (1)
Imperial Oil Ltd
$996,734
$0
$996,734
*
$1,945,980
$1,897,132
$0
$1,897,132
-$340,046
$4,499,800
*
$0
$3,778,624
$4,155,548
$0
76
John McKenzie (1)
TMX Group Ltd
$540,625
$1,204,500
$1,745,125
*
$184,945
$1,142,175
$168,075
$1,310,250
$1,252,635
$4,492,955
*
$4,264,667
$1,976,859
$943,874
$6,624,422
77
Ray Ferris
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd
$758,020
$1,093,750
$1,851,770
163%
$0
$834,895
$835,100
$1,669,995
$653,100
$4,174,865
15%
$4,892,471
$3,459,623
$3,376,119
$8,685,100
78
Lino Saputo Jr
Saputo Inc
$1,300,000
$2,704,000
$4,004,000
10%
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
$4,004,000
10%
$0
$0
$4,632,764
$0
79
David Smith
Keyera Corp
$569,075
$506,002
$1,075,077
-29%
$0
$2,838,469
$0
$2,838,469
$56,910
$3,970,456
-6%
$0
$8,056,329
$16,453,705
$0
80
Mark Zekulin
Canopy Growth Corp
$383,844
$182,282
$566,127
-25%
$28,843
$0
$3,292,084
$3,292,084
$0
$3,887,053
-35%
$3,169,656
$0
$0
$0
81
Mark Kenney
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
$828,084
$1,185,610
$2,013,694
32%
$82,484
$1,694,323
$0
$1,694,323
$0
$3,790,501
19%
$0
$2,825,112
$21,075,857
$0
82
Arun Banskota (1)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp
$708,846
$1,068,582
$1,777,428
*
$15,000
$1,345,082
$448,361
$1,793,443
$87,369
$3,673,240
*
$791,406
$1,596,977
$1,096,921
$0
83
Robert Espey
Parkland Corp
$775,654
$500,000
$1,275,654
-27%
$88,794
$1,687,489
$562,498
$2,249,987
$0
$3,614,435
-3%
$11,218,918
$4,796,644
$21,932,457
$0
84
Galen Weston
George Weston Ltd
$1,200,000
$1,608,120
$2,808,120
46%
$191,908
$3,400,054
$2,599,996
$6,000,050
$0
$9,000,078
59%
$2,004,658
$10,012,088
$6,969,458,257
$0
85
Paul Brink (1)
Franco-Nevada Corp
$673,790
$700,000
$1,373,790
*
$14,893
$2,100,000
$0
$2,100,000
$0
$3,488,683
*
$15,088,304
$4,284,782
$38,069,867
$0
86
Kevan Gorrie
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
$800,000
$1,394,400
$2,194,400
12%
$0
$920,000
$0
$920,000
$0
$3,114,400
8%
$0
$4,348,595
$4,534,687
$0
87
Michael Emory
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
$950,000
$760,000
$1,710,000
-15%
$47,500
$593,755
$593,750
$1,187,505
$0
$2,945,005
-28%
$466,875
$1,453,202
$50,463,872
$0
88
Scott Medhurst
Toromont Industries Ltd
$702,934
$662,358
$1,365,292
-36%
$33,177
$0
$1,114,000
$1,114,000
$287,048
$2,799,517
-23%
$16,846,000
$0
$17,804,889
$0
89
Philip Fayer
Nuvei Corp (2)
$173,574
$173,077
$346,651
*
$1,324
$0
$2,187,500
$2,187,500
$0
$2,535,475
*
$7,714,704
$0
$2,356,868,040
$0
90
Mike Crawley
Northland Power Inc
$544,052
$572,250
$1,116,302
19%
$15,134
$1,354,017
$0
$1,354,017
$0
$2,485,453
16%
$0
$3,790,625
$3,920,339
$0
91
Siegfried Kiefer
Canadian Utilities Ltd
$810,000
$1,080,000
$1,890,000
25%
$28,350
$78,372
$218,547
$296,919
$203,228
$2,418,497
87%
$63,550
$0
$1,178,218
$13,863,458
92
Randy MacEwan
Ballard Power Systems Inc
$619,466
$598,800
$1,218,266
1%
$54,903
$787,500
$262,500
$1,050,000
$0
$2,323,169
19%
$0
$8,973,243
$11,124,641
$0
93
Marna Cloete (1)
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd
$606,285
$0
$606,285
*
$31,411
$555,270
$418,971
$974,240
$0
$1,611,936
*
$1,924,424
$1,051,210
$4,404,431
$0
94
Dax Dasilva
Lightspeed POS Inc
$319,576
$0
$319,576
-18%
$3,631
$472,532
$708,798
$1,181,330
$0
$1,504,536
284%
$0
$0
$266,269,140
$0
95
Patrick Decostre (1)
Boralex Inc
$381,587
$359,439
$741,026
*
$157,668
$143,991
$53,999
$197,990
$37,069
$1,133,753
*
$1,848,916
$455,819
$351,985
$0
96
Mark Poweska
Hydro One Ltd
$507,889
$507,889
$1,015,778
54%
$15,458
$0
$0
$0
$45,438
$1,076,674
59%
$0
$0
$121,672
$0
97
Pierre Karl Péladeau
Quebecor Inc
$990,430
$0
$990,430
-62%
$0
$0
$0
$0
$51,800
$1,042,230
-61%
$0
$0
$2,319,021,827
$9,511,600
98
John H. Kousinioris
TransAlta Renewables Inc
$203,520
$206,064
$409,584
5%
$10,468
$325,632
$81,408
$407,040
$137,580
$964,672
11%
*
*
$55,270
*
99
V. Prem Watsa
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
$600,000
$0
$600,000
0%
$60,150
$0
$0
$0
$0
$660,150
-16%
$0
$0
$1,016,226,378
$0
100
Mark Leonard
Constellation Software Inc
$0
$0
$0
*
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
*
$0
$0
$711,593,630
$0
Source: Global Governance Advisors
(1) These CEOs are new to their roles. (2) GFL Environment and Nuvei Corp are newly listed on the TSX and do not have disclosure for previous years * = Information not available
The Methodology
If a company does not have a CEO, the president or a similar top executive is used. When CEOs have changed during the year, the chart typically shows the CEO who was in place for the larger portion of the year.
For companies that report pay in U.S. dollars, the amounts are converted to Canadian dollars at the average annual exchange rate for 2020. If the company has an irregular year-end, the exchange rate is the rate used by the company for its currency conversion.
Salary is base salary in 2020.
Bonus is the value of any annual and long-term cash incentives paid for 2020 performance, typically paid after the end of the fiscal year.
Total Cash Compensation is the sum of salary and bonus.
Percent change is the change from 2019′s total salary and bonus. No number is shown if the CEO was not in the same position for all of 2019 and 2020.
Other includes all other payments and the cash value of perquisites and benefits.
Share-based awards is the total value of shares, share units, trust units or similar long-term incentive plan grants in 2020.
Option-based awards is the estimated grant date value of new stock options awarded to the CEO in 2020.
Total stock awards is the sum of the values of share-based awards and option-based awards.
Pension value is the additional annual value of the pension benefit earned by the CEO in 2020.
Unexercised in-the-money options is the year-end value of stock options held by the CEO.
Unvested share-based awards is the year-end value of share units or similar compensation that has not yet met time or performance conditions required for payout.
Value of CEO’s equity is the year-end value of common shares owned and vested stock units held by the CEO as per the company’s most recent proxy circular disclosure, valued at the end of the company’s fiscal year. This excludes unvested share units and unexercised stock options. Share holdings may have changes since the end of the fiscal year due to subsequent grants of shares by the company or sales of stock on the open market by the CEO.
Accrued CEO pension obligation is the estimated year-end value of a company’s total expected cost to provide the CEO’s defined-benefit pension. It excludes the value of any defined-contribution pension accrued by the CEO.