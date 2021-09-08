 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Business Commentary

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Bank of Canada’s new openness gets a test during federal election campaign

David Parkinson
David Parkinson
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Bank of Canada has returned from an eventful summer with a tricky job on its hands: how to communicate vital information while keeping your mouth shut.

On Wednesday, the central bank released its first interest rate decision since July, marking the end of its traditional summer hiatus in which it typically goes quiet and top staff get a bit of a break from the usual grind. No appearances, no speeches, no key reports. The task of setting monetary policy, and communicating it to the Canadian public, takes a vacation.

Governor Tiff Macklem and his colleagues have come back to an economy that grossly underperformed the bank’s own expectations in the second quarter; renewed uncertainty about a COVID-19 pandemic that is tumbling into its fourth wave; and an election campaign in which the bank’s pandemic policies have come under fire. The bank has critics to face and questions to answer.

Story continues below advertisement

But it may all have to wait a while longer.

For better or worse, the Bank of Canada has a long-standing practice of staying quiet during political campaigns – a task that has grown more complicated in recent years as the central bank has increased the frequency and detail of its public communications surrounding monetary policy decisions and the state of the economy. Wednesday’s rate announcement hinted that the bank is determined to keep it that way, even as the campaign collides head-on with the bank’s standing communication commitments.

Liberal campaign promise for new bank tax tempers investor expectations

Bank of Canada holds on policy, acknowledges weak recent growth, supply-chain disruptions

The question is just how far the bank can go to communicate its message while being mindful not to say anything that might compromise its political neutrality – especially in a campaign in which key issues such as the housing crisis, rising inflation and government debt financing are thoroughly entwined in Bank of Canada monetary policy. Wednesday’s stand-pat rate decision suggests the bank may not be willing to go very far at all.

While the five-paragraph statement accompanying the decision couldn’t help but acknowledge the surprise contraction of the Canadian economy in the second quarter, and the continued elevated inflation rate, the overall tone was almost self-consciously neutral – positive and negative assessments of various economic factors doled out in equal measure.

Crucially, the final paragraph of the statement – stating the bank’s decision to hold interest rates steady and maintain its current pace of government bond purchases – was identical, word for word, to the previous statement in July.

The bank clearly did not want to give off any hint it was shifting monetary policy even a centimetre in the midst of the heated campaign.

A tougher test of the bank’s tightrope-walking skills will come Thursday, when Mr. Macklem delivers the bank’s usual speech after rate announcements that fall in between its quarterly Monetary Policy Reports. These speeches – four of them a year, delivered by the governor or one of his deputies – were instituted a few years ago to provide more visibility into the bank’s policy deliberations and economic views in the absence of its formal quarterly forecasts.

Story continues below advertisement

In normal circumstances, the speech is followed by a news conference. But for the first time since the Bank of Canada launched these post-rate-decision updates, the speech lands in the midst of an election campaign, putting the bank’s standard communications practice in conflict with its preference to sit quietly in the background.

The bank’s compromise is to go ahead with the speech – which was planned months before the election was called – but cancel the news conference. That undoubtedly will sidestep some of the biggest potential landmines the governor might have faced, but the result will be decidedly less informative; these news conferences routinely expose valuable layers of additional detail in the bank’s message.

What remains to be seen is whether Mr. Macklem will take advantage of the speech itself to address, even indirectly, some of the criticisms that have been levelled at the Bank of Canada during the campaign. In particular, elements within the Conservative party have been highly critical of the central bank’s weekly purchases of government bonds, arguing the bank is “printing money” that is enabling a government debt explosion and fuelling inflation.

Recent history has shown Mr. Macklem is willing to take unusual steps to push back against the central bank’s detractors. In July, he wrote a rare op-ed, published in the National Post, defending the bank’s position on Canada’s elevated inflation rate.

But the timing of that article – right before the bank’s summer break, and with whispers in the Ottawa air of a late-summer election – suggests Mr. Macklem wanted to have his say precisely because he knew he would have to hold his tongue now. That pre-emptive strike has given Mr. Macklem cover to stay well clear of political fray, while still delivering a timely, if necessarily incomplete, update of the central bank’s thinking.

In the bigger picture, it’s very much in Mr. Macklem’s interest to keep this speech as uncontroversial as possible. For the bank to pursue its monetary policy objectives, it can’t compromise its political independence by allowing itself to be lured into campaign sniping – even if it is at the centre of that sniping.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies