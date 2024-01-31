Open this photo in gallery: People shop at Toronto's Eaton Centre in this file photo.Tibor Kolley/the Globe and Mail

The Canadian economy picked up speed to end last year and appeared to shake off a period of stagnation brought on by restrictive interest rates.

Real gross domestic product grew 0.2 per cent in November, outpacing a previous estimate of 0.1 per cent, Statistics Canada said Wednesday in a report. In a preliminary estimate, the agency said the economy accelerated to a 0.3-per-cent gain in December.

The GDP report suggests the Canadian economy grew at an annualized rate of roughly 1 per cent in the fourth quarter, rebounding from a contraction in the summer quarter. Statscan will release more comprehensive figures on fourth-quarter performance on Feb. 29, and these numbers often vary widely from those published on a monthly basis.

With interest rates at their highest levels since 2001, the Canadian economy had entered a period of stagnation since about the middle of last year. The Bank of Canada expected that scenario to persist, with no growth in the fourth quarter and a tepid gain to start 2024.

“When you’re projecting something close to zero, it could be some small positives, it could be some small negatives,” BoC Governor Tiff Macklem explained at a press conference last week.

But Wednesday’s report suggests the economy has already recaptured some momentum, raising the odds of a soft landing, in which inflation is brought to heel without a significant downturn and job losses. The annual inflation rate has ebbed to 3.4 per cent and the Bank of Canada is widely expected to begin cutting interest rates by mid-2024.

In a note to clients, Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter said there’s “less pressure on the BoC to start cutting any time soon. This solid result, after a long dry spell for growth, affords policymakers the ability to gently push back on easing chatter, as they wait for underlying inflation to come down further.”

The GDP report indicated that most of November’s growth came from goods-producing industries, which jumped by 0.6 per cent in the month. The services side of the economy grew by 0.1 per cent, despite the impact of strikes in the public sector in Quebec.

The resolution of various work stoppages led to a bounceback in production. For instance, the end of a strike by St. Lawrence seaway employees contributed to a 0.8-per-cent expansion in the transportation and warehousing industry in November.

The manufacturing industry rose by 0.9 per cent, helped in part by petrochemical plants raising production after maintenance-related shutdowns. The resource extraction industries grew 0.3 per cent, with the oil and gas industry expanding by 1.5 per cent.

“Since these sectors are heavily influenced by exports, it seems that the surprising resiliency in the U.S. economy is indeed spilling over into some sectors in Canada,” Mr. Porter said.

The U.S. economy has been posting robust growth numbers of late, defying widespread predictions that it would succumb to higher interest rates and enter a recession. The U.S. grew at an annualized rate of 3.3 per cent in the fourth quarter, based on a preliminary estimate published last week, and by 4.9 per cent in the third quarter.

American consumers are helping to drive economic growth, with big spending on restaurants and hotels, among other areas. U.S. consumers are considered to be less rate-sensitive than their Canadian peers, on account of 30-year mortgages that allowed homeowners to lock in low interest rates before the Federal Reserve began to tighten lending conditions.

In Canada, the household debt-service ratio has climbed to a record high, even before many people deal with the impact of mortgage renewals. Consumption is declining on a per-capita basis, and the Bank of Canada expects that to continue in the near term.