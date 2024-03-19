The latest on inflation in Canada Statistics Canada will publish its February inflation report at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists predict that the Consumer Price Index likely flared up in February amid higher gasoline prices, reinforcing the expectation that the journey back to Bank of Canada's two-per-cent inflation target will be a bumpy one. Key points: Calculate your personal inflation rate

Use our inflation grocery calculator Find updates from our reporters and columnists below.

7 a.m.

February inflation report to be released today

Open this photo in gallery: Statistics Canada will publish its February's inflation report on Tuesday morning.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Inflation may deliver another head-fake this week. After the annual inflation rate fell to 2.9 per cent in January, analysts expect it perked up to 3.1 per cent in February. Statistics Canada will publish the official figures later this morning.

The January figures were something of a surprise, in that inflation fell back inside the Bank of Canada’s target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent – only the second time that’s happened since prices began to accelerate in 2021. The numbers were unexpectedly weak, with several categories –including apparel and airfares – seeing price cuts.

Economists are predicting an uptick in inflation for several reasons. For one, gasoline prices rose last month. And some atypical price declines in January could easily reverse course in February.

The clothing, footwear and recreation categories “were surprisingly weak in January, suggesting we could see a chunky reversal,” Bank of Montreal rates and macro strategist Benjamin Reitzes said in a research note. “However, both sectors are discretionary spending, and given the consistent softness in consumption, firms might not be as able to reverse discounts or push prices higher.”

A key question will be the path of core inflation measures, which remove volatile aspects of price growth. BMO economists expect the Bank of Canada’s preferred measures of core inflation accelerated last month.

Investors have been sharply repricing their expectations for interest rates over the past couple months because of the persistence of inflation, particularly in the United States. Heading into Tuesday’s report, money markets were pricing in the first BoC rate cut in July; at the outset of 2024, the first rate cut was expected in April.

The Bank of Canada – currently holding its policy rate at 5 per cent – aggressively raised rates over 2022 and 2023 to curb demand in the economy and bring inflation under control. Its benchmark interest rate of 5 per cent is the highest since 2001.

The central bank expects inflation to linger around 3 per cent over the first half of 2024, ease in the second half and then return to the 2-per-cent target in 2025.

Bank of Canada officials are generally reticent to speak about lowering interest rates and have said they’re cautious of cutting them too early. However, at the bank’s most recent rate decision in early March, Governor Tiff Macklem said that rates would not be lowered as quickly as they were raised.

– Matt Lundy