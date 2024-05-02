Loblaw leaders say boycott campaign, criticism of company ‘misguided’

Open this photo in gallery: Loblaw CEO Per Bank says higher traffic at its grocery retailers, including No Frills, is proof that customers see value in Loblaw’s stores.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Calls for a boycott of stores owned by Loblaw Cos. Ltd. Loblaw Cos. Ltd. are an example of “misguided criticism,” chairman Galen Weston said on Thursday, as he pushed back against demands to reduce food prices.

Mr. Weston added that he understands why criticism of retailers has been mounting, as consumers are frustrated with the higher cost of groceries. During the company’s annual general meeting on Thursday, he acknowledged that it is “natural that Loblaw would be singled out” for criticism as Canada’s largest grocer.

But Mr. Weston and Loblaw CEO Per Bank both called out accusations of profiteering as misinformation during their remarks at the meeting.

“Inflation is a global issue and it is not specific to our company or to our industry,” Mr. Weston said. “Allegations of profiteering on the back of inflation are untrue.”

The rate at which food prices are rising has slowed recently, with food inflation 1.9 per cent higher in March compared with the prior year, according to Statistics Canada. That is a marked improvement compared to peaks of around 11 per cent early last year, but does not change the fact that grocery prices are now much higher than they were just a couple of years ago.

Month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned grocery brands and stores begins

That has had an impact on Canadians’ household budgets, and led to widespread anger. On social media, some encouraged a boycott of Loblaw-owned stores starting on Wednesday. A Reddit page dedicated to complaints about Loblaw and other large grocers now has 67,000 members.

The subreddit has made demands related to the boycott that include price caps on essential items, an end to “price gouging,” and clearly identifying “shrinkflation,” or items that have shrunk in volume while staying at the same price. A previous demand for an immediate 15-per-cent reduction in prices was dropped in the most recent list. On Thursday, Mr. Weston said that a price decrease of that scale would be equal to roughly three times Loblaw’s total annual earnings, and would drive the company out of business.

The moderators of that page have distanced themselves from some online who are encouraging people to steal from Loblaw stores, writing on the page that they are not associated with those messages and condemn “all illegal activity.”

Mr. Weston said on Thursday that he is hopeful Canadians will reject calls to engage in shoplifting.

“There’s a group of people who have been relentlessly propagating a narrative they know is false, and it is now being used to justify theft on a grand scale,” he said. Loblaw’s CEO echoed that sentiment.

“As I’m sure you agree, stealing is wrong in any scenario,” Mr. Bank said.

The meeting occurred the day after the Brampton, Ont.-based company reported a 9.8-per-cent increase in profit in its first quarter, saying that customers are visiting its stores more often, including discount banners such as No Frills and Maxi. Mr. Bank said that the higher traffic was proof that customers see value in Loblaw’s stores.

Loblaw also announced an increase in its dividend paid to shareholders on Wednesday. The boycott organizers had previously asked for a halt in dividend increases.