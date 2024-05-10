Enbridge tops first-quarter profit estimates as demand remains strong amid uptick in output

Pipeline operator Enbridge ENB-T beat market estimates for first-quarter profit on Friday, as demand remained strong amid an uptick in oil production across North America.

Improvements in technology have driven rapid growth in U.S. oil production over the past few years, lifting demand for pipeline operators such as Enbridge.

The company’s Mainline, North America’s biggest oil pipeline network, has transported strong volumes over the past few quarters thanks to surging Canadian oil sands production and a delay in the start-up of a rival pipeline – the Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain – to the second quarter.

Adjusted core profit at its liquids pipelines segment rose to $2.46-billion from $2.34-billion in the year-ago quarter.

On an adjusted basis, Enbridge reported a quarterly profit of 92 cents per share for the three months ended March 31, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 81 cents per share, according to LSEG data.