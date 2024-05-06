CPPIB co-leads partnership acquiring U.S. utility Allete in $6.2-billion deal

Allete ALE-N said on Monday U.S. investment management company Global Infrastructure Partners and Canadian pension fund CPP Investments were taking the clean energy company private in a $6.2-billion deal.

The cash offer of $67 per share for Allete represents a 19 per cent premium to the company’s closing share price on Dec. 4, a day before an exclusive Reuters report on a potential sale.

The new deal values the utility’s equity at $3.86-billion, marginally above its $3.7-billion market valuation in December when Reuters reported that the company was exploring a sale, citing sources.

Shares of Allete were up 5.5 per cent in premarket trading on the deal.

CEO Bethany Owen will continue in her role after the transactions close in mid-2025.

Allete has nearly 188,000 customers in northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin and also operates wind, solar, coal-fired, biomass and hydroelectric power generation assets across the Upper Midwest.

It plans to invest around $4.3-billion in clean energy initiatives and transmission projects by 2027.

The company posted 2023 net income of $247.1-million and operating revenue of $1.9-billion.