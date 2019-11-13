 Skip to main content

Streetwise

Streetwise newsletter: Caisse CEO leaves company on stable footing but with several looming challenges

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Caisse CEO Michael Sabia to step down: Michael Sabia is stepping down from his post as chief executive of Canadian pension fund giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec after a decade at the helm, leaving an institution once marred by crisis on stable footing but with several looming challenges. Story (Nicolas van Praet and Sean Silcoff)

Expect a nationalist reset at the Caisse under Sabia’s successor: Michael Sabia could hardly pick a better moment to step down as head of Caisse de dépot et placement du Québec, having guided the giant provincial pension fund manager out the mess it was in when he arrived nearly 11 years ago and leaving before the next recession plunges it back into the dumps. Opinion (Konrad Yakabuski)

Canadian regulators warn cannabis companies to improve conflict-of-interest disclosures: Canada’s association of securities regulators has called out publicly traded cannabis companies for not disclosing when their executives and directors have had financial interests in companies they have bought and sold. Story (Greg McArthur and Mark Rendell)

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

U.S. fund Digital Colony acquires Toronto-based Beanfield Technologies, makes $130-million investment: A U.S. investment firm that has been quietly amassing a trove of Canadian fibre and data-centre assets has acquired Toronto-based Beanfield Technologies Inc., an independent fibre-optic internet provider, for more than $130-million. Story (Christine Dobby)

Montreal startup Stradigi AI raises $53-million from Quebec investors, rap star will.i.am: One of Montreal’s early artificial intelligence leaders, Stradigi AI Inc., has raised $53-million in a financing from a group of investors that includes Quebec institutions and U.S. rap star will.i.am. Story (Sean Silcoff)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Apartment REIT Continuum cancels IPO, sells to Starlight for $1.7-billion: The latest Canadian rental apartment owner to try going public has scrapped its deal despite heavy investor demand, deciding instead to sell to a private buyer at a premium price. Story (Tim Kiladze)

