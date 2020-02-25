 Skip to main content

Streetwise

Streetwise newsletter: Pension plan for federal public servants launches its own real estate development company

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Pension plan for federal public servants launches its own real estate development company: The pension plan for federal public servants is getting into real estate development, hiring an executive from an established Canadian builder and creating a separate company to develop a sizable swath of land northwest of downtown Toronto. (Rachelle Younglai)

OMERS posts 11.9% return in 2019, passing $100-billion mark in assets: The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System posted an 11.9-per-cent return in 2019, surpassing the $100-billion mark in assets for the first time. (David Milstead)

NEO Exchange’s DealSquare aims to make private equity more accessible: NEO Exchange’s new private investing platform, DealSquare, listed its first corporate private placements last week, in a move by the exchange to capitalize on growing interest from retail investors in non-public investment opportunities. (Mark Rendell)

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

TurboTax maker Intuit buying Credit Karma in $7.1-billion deal: Intuit said on Monday it would buy privately held personal finance portal Credit Karma in a cash-and-stock deal for about $7.1 billion, as the TurboTax maker seeks to expand further into consumer finance. (Reuters)

