Streetwise newsletter: Pension plan for federal public servants launches its own real estate development company

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Pension plan for federal public servants launches its own real estate development company: The pension plan for federal public servants is getting into real estate development, hiring an executive from an established Canadian builder and creating a separate company to develop a sizable swath of land northwest of downtown Toronto. (Rachelle Younglai)
OMERS posts 11.9% return in 2019, passing $100-billion mark in assets: The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System posted an 11.9-per-cent return in 2019, surpassing the $100-billion mark in assets for the first time. (David Milstead)
NEO Exchange’s DealSquare aims to make private equity more accessible: NEO Exchange’s new private investing platform, DealSquare, listed its first corporate private placements last week, in a move by the exchange to capitalize on growing interest from retail investors in non-public investment opportunities. (Mark Rendell)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
TurboTax maker Intuit buying Credit Karma in $7.1-billion deal: Intuit said on Monday it would buy privately held personal finance portal Credit Karma in a cash-and-stock deal for about $7.1 billion, as the TurboTax maker seeks to expand further into consumer finance. (Reuters)
