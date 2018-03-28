Streetwise newsletter: Start paying whistle-blowers; Canadian banks reveal wide gender pay gaps in U.K. offices

Here are the top reads,

ROB Magazine: It’s time to start paying whistle-blowers for tips. Opinion (Rita Trichur, for subscribers)

Pay gap: A dearth of women in higher-paying jobs is driving a wide gender pay gap inside the British offices of two of Canada’s largest banks. Story (James Bradshaw)

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

Regulators: A blockchain company, a battery-metal explorer and a pot grower are among 13 Canadian companies being flagged by OTC Markets Group under a new system to warn investors about stock promotions. Story

Top boss: John Cryan, the chief executive of Deutsche Bank said in a memo to staff on Wednesday he was “absolutely committed” to the lender, a day after Reuters and other news organisations reported the bank was searching for a new boss. Story

New boss: Credit-monitoring firm Equifax Inc named former General Electric Co executive Mark Begor as chief executive officer on Wednesday, as it looks to regain investor confidence after being hit by a massive data breach. Story

DEAL WRAP

Takeover approvals: The deadline for Aecon Group Inc. to complete its sale to a Chinese state-owned business has been extended to July 13 as Ottawa continues its national security review of the $1.5-billion deal. Story

Energy sector: Two Texas oil companies joined forces Wednesday in the biggest deal yet in the Southwestern oil patch, one that should add momentum to the rush to produce more oil as prices rise. Story

Drug sector: Japan’s largest drug maker Takeda Pharmaceutical is considering a bid for London-listed Shire that could top US$40 billion and spark another takeover battle in the deal-hungry pharma industry. Story

Energy sector: Waterous Energy Fund has proposed to take Cona Resources Ltd. private at $2.55 per Cona common share. Private Capital Journal

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

Pension funds: OMERS Private Equity finished 2017 with a hefty pay packet, earning a net return of 18.2 percent, much of it owing to sales of a U.K. software business and a Canadian plastics supplier. PE Hub

