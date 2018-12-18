Amazon to open new downtown Toronto office, create 600 jobs

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it plans to create 600 new technology jobs in downtown Toronto following the opening of a new 113,000 square foot office in Scotia Plaza.
Currently, Amazon has more than 800 corporate employees in Toronto.
