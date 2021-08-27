Alberta hospital admissions rise as COVID-19 cases spike amid fourth wave

Open this photo in gallery EMS personnel prepare their ambulances at the U of A Hospital in Edmonton on May 7, 2021. Alberta's health care system is contending with a rise in seriously ill COVID-19 patients. JASON FRANSON/The Globe and Mail

Alberta’s hospitals and intensive care units are filling up with COVID-19 patients, most of them unvaccinated, as new daily infections top 1,000 – the highest number of cases in three months.

The rise in cases and seriously ill patients comes as the provincial health care system struggles with burnout, staff shortages and a labour dispute with nurses. Premier Jason Kenney, who lifted the majority of public-health restrictions on Canada Day, is on vacation and his last public appearance was Aug. 9. His office did not respond when asked if he is in the country.

The pandemic’s rebound is testing the resolve of the province’s doctors, nurses and other medical professionals. In Alberta, roughly 98 per cent of COVID-19 patients in ICUs are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and about 80 per cent of infected patients who are in hospital, but not in an ICU, are unvaccinated or only have one shot.

“Physicians are completely out of empathy,” Yael Moussadji, an emergency department physician in Calgary, said. “It is not an unlimited resource.”

Alberta counted 1,112 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday and 1,081 on Tuesday. There are now 308 COVID-19 patients in hospital, and 64 of those are in the ICU, health officials said Thursday. Vaccinations in Alberta have plateaued, with 77.6 per cent of the eligible population having one shot and 69.2 per cent of those 12 and over having received both doses.

Aisha Mirza, an emergency department doctor in Edmonton, concedes she is among the physicians who have to check themselves to make sure their frustration toward unvaccinated individuals is not affecting patient care. She sees it in her colleagues, too.

“The motivation to help is slowly dwindling,” she said. “We feel like we’re not being heard. We feel like people are making poor choices. And then they are putting us at risk.”

Some unvaccinated patients showing up in emergency departments still do not believe doctors when told they have COVID-19. Health care professionals are supposed to be objective and provide the best care they can, Dr. Mirza said, but the fourth wave is eroding their patience.

“It is really hard to not be judgmental when someone is just clearly not doing the thing that all the specialists want them to do.”

Alberta has repeatedly said it will not introduce a vaccine passport system, unlike British Columbia, Quebec and Manitoba. However, major organizations in Alberta announced plans this week to institute their own vaccination rules in the absence of government regulations. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., one of the country’s largest energy firms, will launch its own vaccine requirements for all oil sands mining starting Friday.

“We will be confirming that all site personnel are fully vaccinated for COVID-19,” spokeswoman Julie Woo said in a statement. “If we are unable to confirm immunization status, personnel can participate in our rapid-testing program as an alternative.”

CNRL is the first major energy firm in Canada to deploy vaccine and testing standards. On Monday, the owners of the Calgary Flames and the Calgary Stampeders said fans and staff attending events at their venues would have to be immunized, though details remain scarce.

The Edmonton Oilers’ ownership group announced similar plans on Tuesday for Rogers Place. Starting Sept. 28, at the Oilers’ first pre-season game, fans will have to provide proof they are fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test taken 48 hours prior to attendance. All employees, volunteers and contractors must also have received two vaccine shots two weeks prior to Sept. 28.

Roughly 800,000 Albertans have set up online accounts that allow them to access their immunization records, including 2,000 new registrations on Wednesday, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said in a Twitter thread Thursday. Alberta Health Services and pharmacies also provide immunization documentation.

“But some Albertans, for whatever reason, are still hoping to receive a more formal document.” Mr. Shandro said on Twitter, citing international travel as an example. He added: “Soon, Albertans will be able to print a conveniently sized paper card.”

