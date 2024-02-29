Open this photo in gallery: Horner speaks to the media at a news conference in Calgary on Thursday, June 29, 2023.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner warned the upcoming year’s projected provincial surplus is precarious as he presented a budget that allocated less money for emergencies like drought and wildfires while imposing a new tax on electric vehicles.

Mr. Horner, speaking to reporters before he tabled the 2024/2025 budget in the legislature on Thursday, said the government knew it would have to make difficult financial decisions this year as the cost of servicing Alberta’s debt rises, its population grows, and revenue from oil and gas royalties slides compared to the year ending March 31, 2024.

“We’re trying to strike the right balance between saving for the future, managing our debt responsibly, and making sure that we have the infrastructure for a growing province,” the rookie finance minister said. “It hasn’t been easy.”

The government, under the leadership of Premier Danielle Smith, intends to increase spending, but not at a rate that keeps pace with Alberta’s population growth and inflation.

Alberta expects to collect $73.5-billion in revenue and spend $73.2-billion, to record a surplus of $367-million in 2024/2025, according to Thursday’s budget documents. The budget is predicated on operating expenses growing by 3.9 per cent, while the government calculated the prior year’s population plus inflation at 7.4 per cent.

The $1.4-billion expected surplus in 2025/2026 is based on operating expenses growing by 2.4 per cent, despite the government’s predicting population plus inflation will hit 6.2 per cent. The following year’s $2.6-billion surplus depends on operating expenses increasing by just 2 per cent, while population plus inflation will ring in at 4.5 per cent.

“We’re taking a hard look at our financial situation from all angles,” Mr. Horner said, noting the government prioritized health care and education.

Alberta earmarked $2-billion for contingency expenses in the upcoming year, which the government will use to cover natural disasters like floods, fires and droughts. The government, however, said it expects contingency expenses to hit $2.9-billion in the last fiscal year ending March 31, up from its initial allocation of $1.5-billion, because of the record-breaking wildfire season and expenses tied to the drought.

Fire and an agricultural disaster could quickly deplete the contingency fund for 2024/2025, in light of widespread drought already affecting the province. The government is bracing for a difficult wildfire season and 53 fires are currently burning in the province. Alberta is also trying to manage the shortfall of water, especially around southern Alberta’s parched fields and pastures.

“We know we’re starting in a rough spot,” Mr. Horner said. “We’re monitoring the situation. closely.”

Alberta expects bitumen royalties to hit $12.5-billion in 2024/2025, compared to its forecast of $14.4-billion in 2023/2024, according to the budget. It predicts revenue from other resources will clock in at $4.7-billion in the upcoming year, down from the $5-billion expected in the current frame.

The budget includes a new tax on electric vehicles that will cost EV owners $200 per year, starting next year. Alberta expects to collect $1-million in revenue because of this tax next year. Mr. Horner said it is necessary because EV drivers do not pay fuel taxes, which are directed toward maintaining Alberta’s highways.”

“I’m interested in fixing the roads,” he told reporters. “You’ve seen the revenue line. We need everyone to help.”

The Alberta government said it will also increase tobacco taxes to generate an estimated $25-million in revenue for the fiscal year. The tax will climb to 30 cents per cigarette, up 2.5 cents per cigarette; and to 35 cents per gram on smokeless tobacco, an increase of 7.5 cents.

Budget Highlights:

WTI: Alberta’s 2024 budget assumes the North American benchmark West Texas International oil price will average US$74 per barrel in 2024-25, down by US$2.50 from the 2023-24 forecast. The government assumes prices will hold steady over the medium-term. Alberta expects a huge chunk of its revenue to come from oil and gas, in part because of its bet on the completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Health care: The health care operating budget is increasing by 4.4 per cent to $26.2-billion from the 2023-24 forecast as Alberta forges ahead with plans to dismantle Alberta Health Services and create four separate organizations to oversee acute care, primary care, continuing care and mental health and addictions. The budget is expected to grow by 2.5 per cent in each of the following two years.

Wildfires: More than $200-million will be spent to better prepare the province for natural disasters after last year’s unprecedented wildfire season depleted Alberta’s contingency fund. The budget accounts for $151-million over three years to enhance the province’s wildfire management program, in addition to $55-million to upgrade facilities and equipment used for wildfire fighting operations.

Electric vehicles: The budget adds a new tax on electric vehicles that could cost Albertans $200 annually, beginning as early as next January. The government said the heavier vehicles cause “more wear and tear on provincial roadways” and implementing the tax is only fair because electric vehicle drivers no not pay a fuel tax. It is estimated to bring $1-million in revenue in 2024-25.

Other taxes: The Alberta government is also increasing tobacco taxes to generate an estimated $25-million in revenue for the fiscal year. The tax on cigarettes is increasing by 2.5 cents to 30 cents per cigarette and by 7.5 cents to 35 cents per gram on smokeless tobacco.

Personal tax break: The United Conservative Party’s promised personal tax cut is to come into effect over the next two years if the province’s is fiscally sound. Thursday’s budget said, in 2026, the government intends to introduce a nine per cent tax bracket for income up to $60,000. However, it is “contingent on the province maintaining sufficient fiscal capacity to introduce the tax cut while maintaining a balanced budget.”