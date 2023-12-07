Open this photo in gallery: Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek speaks at an announcement in Calgary on April 25, 2023.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Calgary’s mayor has bowed out of attending the city’s annual menorah lighting ceremony, which coincides with the two-month anniversary of Hamas attacking Israel, because she said the event has been “repositioned” as political.

Jyoti Gondek, on social media Wednesday evening, said she would not attend Thursday’s Hanukkah event because it has morphed into a gathering to support Israel. Her statement sparked immediate backlash, most notably from the federal Conservative Party of Canada, which said Ms. Gondek’s withdrawal could “dangerously normalize antisemitism” in the country.

Leaders around the world are grappling with how to respond to the war between Israel and Hamas, and the global demonstrations in response. Moncton officials earlier this week reversed their decision to ban the Hanukkah menorah and nativity scene displays at city hall after widespread outcry, particularly from Jewish groups. Ms. Gondek, in a statement on Calgary letterhead, noted she looked forward to attending the city hall menorah lighting in the past, but a “last minute change” prompted her to cancel this year.

Ms. Gondek said it is the mayor’s job to attend diverse and inclusive events from faith-based and ethnic communities. But, she said, speaking at this year’s menorah lighting goes against this mission because the celebration of the Jewish community “turned into something with political intentions.”

“There are no sides to choose from when terrorists incite violence by murdering innocent Israelis, knowing retaliation will follow and lead to the murder of innocent Palestinians.

“It is absolutely possible to condemn acts of violence and war without choosing one community over another,” Ms. Gondek said. “We have a moral imperative to do so. The killing must stop in Gaza, because it is spreading division and hatred, far and wide. Eradicating Hamas must come in a different form than mass casualties.”

The mayor pointed to an online poster advertising the 35th annual menorah lighting, which included the English words “Supporting Israel” and Hebrew phrase “Am Yisrael Chai,” which translates to “The people of Israel live.”

Chabad Lubavitch of Alberta, which is promoting the celebration at city hall, did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Ms. Gondek office did not return messages seeking further information.

Ms. Gondek’s statement Wednesday evening was met with immediate criticism, which continued Thursday. Pat Kelly, the Member of Parliament for Calgary Rocky Ridge and chair of CPC’s Calgary caucus, on Thursday issued a statement urging the mayor to reconsider her decision.

“Her decision to withdraw could dangerously normalize antisemitism at a time when, across campuses and communities, Jewish Canadians are already feeling threatened,” Mr. Kelly said in a statement on behalf of all CPC MPs. “As public servants, we need to show up, provide leadership, and bring people together for our common good.”

Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party, which on Thursday said Jewish and Islamic faith-based schools will be eligible for a grant up to $20,000 for “physical security” on their campuses, said one of its MLAs from Calgary will be attending the city hall ceremony while another from the Edmonton area will be at the menorah lighting at the legislature in the capital city.

“We certainly believe in celebrating traditions of all diverse cultural communities right here in Alberta,” Mike Ellis, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services, said.

Richard Pootmans, a Calgary city councillor, was one of the few public figures who publicly supported Ms. Gondek’s stance.

“I concur with the Mayor’s decision to not attend the menorah lighting tonight at City Hall. It is unfortunate that such a meaningful event has turned into a political one,” he said on X, previously known as Twitter. “I am not choosing sides but choosing to condemn divisiveness and war. Wishing you a Happy Hanukkah.”