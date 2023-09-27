Open this photo in gallery: A daycare at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at several daycares is seen in Calgary, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The company at the centre of one of the biggest pediatric outbreaks of E. coli in Canada has been charged under municipal bylaws for serving food without a business licence to five daycares that it does not own.

On Wednesday, the City of Calgary said Fueling Minds, which operates a catering kitchen believed to be ground zero for the outbreak, and its two directors, Anil Karim and Faisal Alimohn, are facing 12 charges in total and could be fined up to $120,000 if convicted. The city press release said a business licence is required for third-party food services, which are only issued after health and fire inspections and land-use approvals.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Mark Joffe, said at a news conference that meatloaf is the likely source of the initial infections that sickened hundreds of children at 11 daycares. Six of those sites were operated by Fueling Brains Academy, which shares the same directors as Fueling Minds.

Dr. Joffe said investigators were unable to test samples of the meatloaf and its vegan counterpart because they were either eaten or discarded before the investigation began. But, through the examination of more than 50 food and drink samples, interviews and food histories, the meal was determined to have “extremely high odds of being the source.”

The municipality said it began investigating Fueling Minds once the outbreak was declared on Sept. 4 and was tipped off that the company was providing services outside of its scope of business. The province governs commercial daycare centres and their food service operations, however, a business licence through the city must be obtained to provide catering services.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she could not comment on the municipal charges but said the government must take action to ensure an outbreak like this never repeats itself. She announced the creation of a panel on Wednesday, led by former Calgary police chief Rick Hanson, to review food safety in kitchens that provide food to child-care centres and provide recommendations on prevention.

Fueling Minds has been cited for numerous public health infractions by inspectors since July, 2021. The most recent inspection, conducted on Sept. 5, found cockroaches, the smell of sewer gas and other safety violations. In February, an inspection found the daycare’s food handling permit had expired.

“The panel will be examining all aspects of this tragic situation, large and small, as well as taking a full broader look at the legislation and regulations that govern food safety in our province,” said Ms. Smith.

“While we wait for this important work to be completed, we will not hesitate to make changes if they’re needed when they’re needed. Our goal is to develop a system that is stronger and safer.”

Diana Batten, Alberta New Democratic Party critic for child care and children and family services, said she is worried the panel will be biased and not transparent. The NDP has been calling for an independent public inquiry into the outbreak to restore public trust in Alberta’s child-care system.

She said learning of the likely source of the outbreak might provide parents some comfort but there remain more questions than answers as to how Fueling Minds was able to continue operations. “It’s a piece of the puzzle. That’s great, but by no means does this make families feel comfortable sending their kids to daycare.”

There are currently 351 confirmed cases of E. coli, primarily among children, and 37 secondary cases. Four children remain in hospital with serious complications, said Dr. Joffe. Nearly 1,100 children have been cleared to return to daycare.

