Open this photo in gallery: Edmonton Police were investigating a shooting Tuesday at city hall on Jan. 23.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

An armed man fired several shots inside Edmonton’s city hall and started a fire with what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail, before being detained by an unarmed security guard on Tuesday morning.

There were no known injuries, but the shooting was a rare assault on a centre of civic life in a Canadian city. Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi and city councillors were nearby, and a class of Grade 1 students was touring the building at the time.

“We are incredibly lucky today that there are no reported injuries and no lives have been lost,” city police Chief Dale McFee told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. He said the suspect is believed to have acted alone, and he stressed that there were no further concerns for public safety.

In a video statement, Mr. Sohi described the situation as “a serious incident involving an active shooter and explosive devices.” He thanked security, police and emergency services for their response.

“I know many Edmontonians will be shocked by the news of this event, and I share those feelings,” he said. “I’m proud that Edmonton City Hall has been an open and welcoming space for decades and I’m confident that it will continue to be.”

No details were released about the suspect on Tuesday, but Chief McFee said several charges were pending.

“I would like to make it clear that we cannot speculate at this time on the individual’s motive,” he said. “We must let the investigation take its course.”

Mr. Sohi and city councillors were in a committee meeting listening to an emergency management update when the shooting began at about 10:25 a.m.

On a recorded livestream of the meeting, three shots can be heard clearly, in quick succession. There are two more shots before someone calmly directs people out of the room, and the meeting is recessed.

Chief McFee said the suspect entered city hall through its parking garage, armed with what he described as a long gun “that could fire multiple rounds quickly” and several incendiary devices, believed to be Molotov cocktails.

He said the suspect then “proceeded through city hall ... firing multiple shots and shattering glass,” and starting a fire outside an elevator. The man was then detained by a security guard until police arrived moments later.

“His actions were above and beyond, and for that we are grateful,” Chief McFee said of the guard.

Questioned by a reporter about the suspect being dressed in what appeared to be a security uniform, Chief McFee said it was “not confirmed as of yet” whether the suspect is a current or former city employee or security officer.

“I think it’s too early to tell. Certainly there was a black jacket. We’re obviously going to look into if that was his own, or if that came from somewhere,” he said. “So again, those are all things that we will be looking at.”

He said police, including tactical units and the bomb squad, were at city hall within minutes, and cleared the building to ensure there were no injured people and no additional suspects or threats.

“Active shooter events like this have lasting effects on our community, and in the days to come we’ll be working closely with our partners to navigate that,” Chief McFee said.

Mr. Sohi said his office will also be working with security in coming days. He addressed any city employees who may be affected by the shooting, saying, “I share your trauma.”

In a statement on social media, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expressed her gratitude to police.

“I’m so thankful that no one was physically injured today,” the statement said. “My thoughts are with all city employees and their families at this time.”