Open this photo in gallery: Police investigate gunfire at Edmonton City Hall on Jan. 23.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

RCMP have laid terrorism charges against a man accused of firing a gun and lighting a Molotov cocktail at Edmonton City Hall in January.

The RCMP’s national security team says Behzani Sarvar, who is 28, is charged with counselling commission of a terrorism offence and possession of property for terrorist purposes.

He was earlier charged with six weapons offences.

Police have said a heavily armed man entered city hall through an underground parkade, fired a gun and lit several small incendiary devices, which caused a small fire outside an elevator.

No one was hurt, but the bullets shattered glass and punctured ceilings and walls.

RCMP say Sarvar is in custody at the Calgary Remand Centre and is to appear in court on Tuesday.