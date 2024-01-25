Open this photo in gallery: A sheriff patrols Edmonton City Hall during an investigation on Jan. 23.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

A man facing charges after a gun was fired and a Molotov cocktail was ignited in Edmonton City Hall is to have a bail hearing next week.

Bezhani Sarvar, who is 28, made his first court appearance by video from the Edmonton Remand Centre’s maximum security unit.

Police have said a heavily armed man entered city hall Tuesday through an underground parkade, fired a gun and lit several small incendiary devices, which caused a small fire outside an elevator.

Bullets shattered glass and punctured ceilings and walls, but no one was hurt.

The man then dropped the gun and surrendered to a security commissionaire, who detained him until officers arrived.

Police said they are investigating the motive and reviewing a video posted by a man, who looks like Sarvar, delivering a rambling manifesto decrying everything from so-called “wokeism” to the fighting in Gaza to unhealthy diets.

A bail hearing for Sarvar is scheduled for Feb. 2.