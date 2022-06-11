Loretta Rogers in November 2014. Rogers died on Saturday at the age of 83.Chris Young/The Globe and Mail

Rogers family matriarch Loretta Anne Rogers, the longest-standing director of the Toronto-based telecom and media conglomerate that she co-founded alongside her late husband Ted, died on Saturday at the age of 83.

Martha Rogers, Loretta’s daughter, announced the news in a tweet, saying “a beautiful soul left us today. She was a one of a kind spirit who spread love like wildfire.”

Ms. Rogers’ passing comes as Rogers Communications Inc. works to gain regulatory approval of its transformational, $26-billion takeover of Calgary-based Shaw Communications Inc. The Competition Bureau is attempting to block the merger of Canada’s two largest cable companies.

Last fall, Ms. Rogers backed two of her daughters and the company’s then-CEO, Joe Natale, in a dramatic boardroom battle that erupted when her son Edward Rogers, the company’s chair, attempted to oust the chief executive. The power struggle ultimately landed in a B.C. courtroom, which handed Mr. Rogers a victory that allowed him to replace five of the company’s independent directors without a shareholder meeting. The new board then fired Mr. Natale and replaced him with the company’s long-standing chief financial officer, Tony Staffieri.

Ms. Rogers was the daughter of John “Jack” Roland Robinson, the First Baron Martonmere, a Conservative British MP who served as Governor of Bermuda. Mr. Robinson married Maysie Gasque, an American heiress to the Woolworth department store fortune, and together they had two children – Richard and Loretta. A skilled painter, Loretta attended Wellesley College in Massachusetts and graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in fine arts.

Ms. Rogers met her future husband, Ted Rogers, in 1957 at a party that her parents had thrown in her honour at the Robinson family’s winter getaway in The Bahamas. She later teased her husband that he spent most of the night discussing politics with her father, according to Ted’s biography, Relentless: The True Story of the Man Behind Rogers Communications, co-written with Robert Brehl.

After a six-year courtship, the couple was wed on Sept. 25, 1963 at St. Margaret’s Church, Westminster, in London. Soon after, Ms. Rogers convinced her father to advance her $450,000 from her inheritance to fund her husband’s business ventures. The investment made her a co-founder and earned her a seat on the board of the fledgling cable empire. Over the years, she served as Ted’s closest confidante.

The pair adopted their first child, Lisa Anne Rogers, in 1967, and then went on to have Edward Samuel Rogers III, Melinda Mary Rogers and Martha Loretta Rogers. Edward, Melinda and Martha all serve as directors and are members of the advisory committee to the Rogers Control Trust, which owns 97.5 per cent of the company’s voting Class A shares. Lisa sits on the advisory committee but not on the board.

Mr. Rogers, a bold entrepreneur who took on massive financial risks to build Rogers Communications, died of congestive heart failure in 2008.

Late last year, Ms. Rogers sided with Melinda, Martha and the majority of the company’s independent directors in backing Mr. Natale. At the time, Ms. Rogers told The Globe in an exclusive statement that she was “very confident and excited about the future of Rogers under Joe Natale’s stewardship, and that of his leadership team.”

Ms. Rogers had initially supported Edward’s push to replace Mr. Natale with Mr. Staffieri. However, she later said in court documents that her son had misled her about Mr. Natale’s performance.

It is unclear how, or whether, Ms. Rogers’ spot on the 10-person advisory committee to the Rogers Control Trust will be filled. In addition to the Rogers children, committee members include Loretta’s nephew David Robinson, who recently joined the Rogers corporate board, Ted’s childhood best friend Toby Hull, long-time Rogers lieutenants Phil Lind and Alan Horn, as well as Toronto Mayor John Tory.

Rogers is currently in the midst of negotiations with Quebecor Inc. about potentially acquiring Shaw’s Freedom Mobile, Canada’s fourth-largest wireless carrier. Rogers has vowed to divest Freedom, which has customers in Ontario, Alberta and B.C., in order to satisfy concerns from regulators, who wish to maintain a strong fourth wireless competitor. In a recent interview with The Globe, Quebecor’s chief executive Pierre Karl Péladeau said he has “the highest amount of esteem for the Rogers family.”

