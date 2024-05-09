Additional suspect arrested in $24-million gold and cash heist at Toronto Pearson

Open this photo in gallery: Peel Police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich speaks to the media at a press conference regarding Project 24K, a joint investigation into the theft of gold from Pearson International Airport, in Brampton, Ont., on April 17.Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

Police have made an additional arrest in a heist of nearly $24 million in gold and cash from Toronto’s Pearson airport a year ago.

Peel regional police say a 36-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., was arrested at the airport Monday as he flew in from India and was charged with theft over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Investigators say the suspect is also being indicted in the United States on firearm-related charges.

Police say two other suspects, one of them a former Air Canada employee, are still at large and warrants have been issued for their arrests.

Last month, police announced six people had been arrested and charged in the theft of 6,600 gold bars and millions in foreign currency on April 17, 2023.

Police called it the largest gold theft in Canadian history.

The stolen gold and foreign currency were ordered from a refinery in Zurich, Switzerland, and were transported in the hull of an Air Canada flight to Toronto, they said.

The gold and currency were later loaded on a suspect’s truck after he presented a fraudulent airway bill to warehouse employees who loaded the shipment onto his truck, police said.