Open this photo in gallery: Immigration Minister Marc Miller delivers remarks at a press conference in Ottawa, on Dec. 21, 2023Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

A recently announced cap on international student visas is already creating havoc, Ontario’s colleges say, and could have major implications for the province’s ability to fill key jobs.

Colleges have a year-round intake of students and many are well into the application process, ready to start programs in May, the association representing the province’s 24 publicly assisted colleges wrote Thursday in a statement.

“This new and unexpected administrative hurdle has resulted in total chaos for students,” Colleges Ontario wrote.

“The entire system for Ontario is frozen. Students who had already been accepted into programs – and had paid their fees for those programs – are now having their applications for study permits returned to them. This is often without any explanation or way forward. This situation was entirely avoidable and is entirely arbitrary.”

The imposition of an immediate requirement for a letter of attestation from the provincial government is halting all student visa processing right now because Ontario doesn’t currently have such a process, the colleges said. They are calling on the federal government to delay the implementation of that requirement.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller earlier this week announced a 35-per-cent reduction in the number of study permits this year, though with the total cap divided between provinces, Ontario will see its allotment of new visas cut in half.

The cap comes in response to a recent surge in international students and Miller has said it is meant to curb bad actors from taking advantage of high tuition fees while providing a poor education.

College graduates fill key labour market needs, the colleges said, in areas such as health care, advanced manufacturing, construction and early childhood education.

In 2022, a report from Ontario’s auditor general said the province’s schools had become increasingly dependent on tuition fees from international students, particularly after the province forced public universities and colleges to cut and then freeze tuition fees for Canadian students in 2019.

A report last year commissioned by the Ontario government recommended the province unfreeze tuition and increase funding to its post-secondary institutions. The province’s funding to colleges per student is $6,891, 44 per cent of the figure for the rest of Canada, at $15,615, the panel wrote.

Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop has said she wants post-secondary institutions to “create greater efficiencies in operations.”