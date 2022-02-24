Defence Minister Anita Anand speaks during a news conference on Feb. 24, 2022, as Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly look.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canada has placed 3,400 military personnel on standby to be deployed to Europe if necessary, Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Thursday.

These Armed Forces members from the army, navy and air force are being readied to deploy to a “NATO response force should they be needed,” she said.

Several NATO members including Latvia and Estonia have formally requested consultations under Article Four of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which calls for meetings when “the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the parties is threatened.” These former Soviet republics have long feared that Russian expansionism would one day target them as well.

NATO created the response force nearly 20 years ago and member countries pledge contributions to it.

Putting them on standby for deployment means raising their level of readiness so they are ready to move at short notice.

The troops put on standby would be on top of 1,260 military personnel Canada has already committed to NATO efforts to contain Russia in the years following Moscow’s seizure of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014. This includes 540 soldiers in the Canadian-led battle group in Latvia as well as staffing for a frigate. Earlier this week, Canada announced it is also deploying 120 gunners as part of an artillery battery as well as a second frigate and a surveillance aircraft.

“We cannot allow Putin to redraw maps and to rewrite history to suit his own purposes. If we must, we will stand up against these efforts to sow discord, deceit and violence,” Ms. Anand said.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Russia’s unprovoked attack of a neighboring country is a massive challenge to the rules-based international order.

“We cannot allow this to be the end of the post-World War Two rules-based order. It could be,” Ms. Freeland said.

“If Russia succeeds, then that order will be breached.”

In response to the Feb. 24 attacks on Ukraine, Canada’s new sanctions target a number of individuals and entities, including Russian elites and members of the Russian Security Council. In addition, all export permits to Russia have been cancelled or denied. This amounts to hundreds of permits worth more than $7-million, says Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly.

