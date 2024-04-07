Open this photo in gallery: People relax in a furniture installment in the shape of the eclipse at Springer Market Square, a day before a total solar eclipse will be visible in Kingston, Ont., on April 7.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Millions of people planning to watch Monday’s solar eclipse may find themselves disappointed – or delighted – by a classic Canadian wildcard: weather.

The forecast varies across the eclipse’s path through the country, but meteorologists are anticipating overcast skies over much of Ontario, which would diminish the eclipse’s effect in Canada’s most populous province.

The path of totality – the band where the moon will fully block the sun, plunging day into darkness for up to four minutes – stretches from Southern Ontario to the eastern tip of Newfoundland.

“April is not the best time to view an eclipse. In Canada, it is usually a cloudy month,” said Dave Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada. Still, he advised people to seize the opportunity to be part of the historic event if they can, clear skies or not.

Meanwhile, after a string of grey days and snow, the forecast as of Sunday evening in New Brunswick was looking warm and clear, making it, as Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon was happy to point out, possibly one of the best eclipse viewing spots in North America.

“I don’t want to jinx it, but the forecast is looking really good,” Mr. Lordon said. “ … We’re thrilled that it’s hopefully going to work out very well for us to have the big show in all of its full glory.”

Monday’s celestial event will be the first total solar eclipse visible in broadly populated areas of Canada since 1979. (In 2008, a solar eclipse passed over parts of Nunavut.)

Such shared experiences do not come along very often, and many people are embracing the occasion with gusto. In social media groups, seasoned eclipse chasers discuss details of camera equipment, debate co-ordinates for prime viewing, or refine their eclipse playlists (Total Eclipse of the Heart is obligatory).

Others, late to the excitement, are hunting at the last minute for eye-protecting glasses and weighing spontaneous travel plans. Well over a million people were expected to travel into or around Canada for the event.

Lying squarely in the path of the eclipse – and with Canada’s largest city nearby – Niagara Falls has spent the past year bracing for an influx of visitors. The city’s mayor, Jim Diodati, has described the anticipated eclipse rush as the equivalent of hosting the Superbowl and Woodstock at the same time.

Hotel rooms in the city sold out long ago, and there will be extra – and extra long – commuter trains running from Toronto’s Union Station to Niagara Falls and back. The region declared a state of emergency more than a week ago to enable it to deal with any issues related to the expected hordes of sky-gazers, and local police chief Bill Fordy said officers are coming from around the province to help. Local authorities have been telling residents to load up on gas and groceries before visitors come.

The Canada Border Services Agency is anticipating delays at border crossings, and will post updates on wait times on its website.

“I’ve never seen anything else where people are so unanimous about how incredible something is,” said Brad Perry, a night-sky photographer who led a workshop during EclipseFest, a festival in Fredericton, over the weekend.

The New Brunswicker said he was feeling buoyed by forecasts of blue skies across the province.

“Somehow it is looking crystal clear,” Mr. Perry said. “I can’t believe it, because if you looked at the historical weather data, that’s not supposed to be the case.”

Along the path of totality in the province, eclipse-related festivities ran throughout the weekend, including dances, markets and a planetarium party at a museum called Potato World.

“I’m actually getting quite emotional about this, because I hear that when totality does come – we’re going to have three minutes and 20 seconds of totality through here – it’s going to be an absolutely wondrous, magical, mystical experience,” said Barb Sharp, director of tourism for western New Brunswick. “I might even cry.”

In Woodstock First Nation, located west of Fredericton, community member Melissa Sappier said she, too, was expecting a profound and emotional day. A sacred fire was to be lit in the community at sunrise, to burn until the eclipse was done. Ms. Sappier said elders would fast and stay in ceremony throughout the day.

“I feel it is a great privilege to be able to witness such a rare event in my lifetime,” she said. Ms. Sappier rounded up eclipse glasses for everyone in the First Nation, and helped organize a dinner where people could learn about the phenomenon in advance. “With all the hype of the beauty of the corona, that’s what I can’t wait to see. I am anticipating it to be spectacular,” she said.

On the western side of Prince Edward Island, Harry Camping was also keeping his eyes to the sky, feeling excited and nervous, and hoping the forecasted mix of clouds and sun would break his way at the right moment.

“I’ve been waiting for this forever. Finally the day has come, and the weather looks like it could be clear,” he said. He lives in the path of totality in Tignish, PEI, and plans to watch the eclipse from his own backyard. Mr. Camping said he hasn’t been sleeping much, and has been obsessing over weather models and forecasts.

“People think, ‘The moon covering the sun, what’s the big deal?’ But once you see it in person, from everything I’ve heard, it’s almost like a spiritual experience,” he said. “ … In that sense, it feels like a really important, celestial, life-defining moment in a lot of ways.”

Hilding Neilson, an astronomer and professor at Newfoundland’s Memorial University, said he felt “like a kid before Christmas,” gearing up to see the solar eclipse in his home province.

“I’ve never seen a total solar eclipse myself, but everyone I know that has, has let me know that this is a transformative experience,” said Mr. Neilson, who was awaiting the eclipse in the town of Gander.

He said he, too, had been watching the weather closely, and was hopeful and excited no matter what the weather may bring.

“A week ago, it was calling for snow. Then it got to cloudy breaks with a bit of sun, and now it’s saying cloud,” he said. “And that’s okay, too. We’re in the path of totality, so around 5:10 or 5:12 local time the sky will get dark and we’ll get to experience that part of the majesty. So we’ll still get our taste of the solar eclipse.”