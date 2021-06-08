At one Quebec nursing home, staff were ordered to remove masks before COVID-19 outbreak

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

At one Quebec nursing home, staff were ordered to remove masks before COVID-19 outbreak

Tu Thanh Ha
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A make-shift memorial is seen at the CHSLD Yvon-Brunet, a long-term care home, in Montreal, on April 13, 2020. 73 residents at the centre died during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

In the weeks before a deadly COVID-19 outbreak began at the Yvon-Brunet nursing home last year, employees who wore masks on their own initiative were ordered to remove them, even if it was their personal protective gear, a coroner’s inquest heard Tuesday.

The testimony at coroner Géhane Kamel’s inquest was at turns shocking or emotional as witnesses described events that led to the death of 73 residents at the Montreal long-term care centre during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.

On Monday, the inquest had heard that at the Montreal Chinese Hospital, another nursing home that is part of the same health board, there had been no deaths from the novel coronavirus after employees started using masks and took precautions weeks before the pandemic became a concern in the rest of Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

Canada vaccine tracker: How many COVID-19 doses have been administered so far?

Ms. Kamel is looking at the impact of the pandemic on Quebec elder-care homes during the first wave of the pandemic, when more than 4,000 seniors died.

Wearing procedural masks at Yvon-Brunet became mandatory on April 3, the same day the first case was confirmed among residents.

Pascale Dunlop, a head nurse on one of floors of the 185-bed facility, said managers worried there wasn’t enough personal protective equipment. Masks were kept under lock and key and only used when dealing with residents who were quarantined.

They also believed wearing masks gave a false sense of security, Ms. Dunlop added.

A few staffers showed up with their own masks, but Ms. Dunlop was instructed to order those employees to take them off. Otherwise, “everyone would then want to wear masks,” she said.

Her testimony was corroborated by another witness, a nurse whose name is under a publication ban.

The nurse testified that a colleague showed up with her own mask. “A supervisor went to see her and said, ‘No, you’re going to scare the residents.’”

Story continues below advertisement

One staffer who was told to remove his mask later became infected, the inquiry heard. “Don’t think I don’t feel guilty,” Ms. Dunlop said.

Eventually, 120 residents and 105 employees tested positive. The inquest is focusing this week on the death of one resident, 95-year-old Ephrem Grenier, who contracted COVID-19.

Mr. Grenier’s family has said that when they visited him the day before his death, he was in a dark, smelly room with diapers and incontinence pads left on the floor.

In her testimony, Ms. Dunlop said the bad smell might actually be dead residents. So many were dying that funeral homes were overwhelmed and sometimes it took three days before the bodies were removed from their rooms, she said.

Her turn in the witness box ended tensely as the inquest heard of an earlier clash between her and one of Mr. Grenier’s daughters, Sonia.

Relatives and caregivers had been barred from visiting nursing homes during the first months of the pandemic. At one point, Sonia Grenier came to a porch near the main entrance of the Yvon-Brunet home, to wave at her father while speaking to him on her cellphone.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Dunlop told the daughter to leave, threatening to call police. She said she was concerned that Ms. Grenier might infect another resident who was on the porch.

Another daughter, Johanne Grenier, told the inquest that the family was still marked by the incident. It was the last time Sonia Grenier, who was not at the inquest, saw her father before a traumatic end-of-life visit on April 11, when the family found him dazed and emaciated.

“We had to protect our people. I had strict orders. Maybe I was too rough, maybe. I am sorry,” Ms. Dunlop said.

“I’ll forward your words to my sister,” Johanne Grenier replied.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies