Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:
Top headlines:
- As new variants emerge, fourth COVID-19 shots should be more accessible, experts say
- Experts explore long COVID treatments as thousands of Albertans seek relief
- Airlines to refund passengers facing lengthy delays, cancellations under new regulations
An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they’re reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.
COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world
- While protection from third shots is likely waning in the population, and the new highly contagious Omicron subvariants – BA.4 and BA.5 – are increasingly responsible for new cases of COVID-19 across the country, experts say that fourth shots (or second booster doses) need to be more widely available.
- Thousands of Albertans are looking for relief from long COVID, which is still very much a mystery as medical experts explore a range of treatments. Meanwhile, Alberta’s health minister says the province will remain vigilant despite lifting most restrictions in the province.
- Quebec’s health department has begun releasing data on the presence of COVID-19 in wastewater.
- Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has tested positive for COVID-19.
Pandemic recovery
- After the COVID-19 pandemic diminished most couple’s wedding plans, event planners are warning of a wedding boom. “It’s forecasted to be the largest number of weddings taking place worldwide, more than any other given time in history,” said Shannon Kennedy, the owner of Ottawa-based Kennedy Event Planning.
- Airlines will soon be required to provide refunds or alternative flights to passengers whose trips are cancelled or delayed by at least three hours for reasons outside the control of the carriers.
- After COVID-19 wiped out all of the 2020s music festivals, and a major chunk of 2021s, Glastonbury returned Wednesday, featuring hundreds of artists from Billie Eilish to Paul McCartney.
- When the pandemic sent all of her regular customers home, Vancouver bartender Kaitlyn Stewart turned to social media to share cocktail tricks and tips as a way to connect with people. Her latest TikTok demonstrating how to pour pop down a cocktail spoon went viral.
- Following two years of COVID-19 cancellations, the LGBTQ community is excited for the return of in-person Pride Toronto celebrations.
More reading
- People wait overnight for appointments at Montreal passport office as pent up travel demand materializes
- Accessibility in the workplace, from return-to-work programs to accommodations
Information centre
- Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future
- Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap
