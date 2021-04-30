COVID-19 news today: B.C. to release enforcement details for inter-provincial travel ban

Open this photo in gallery A sign on B.C.'s Sea-to-Sky highway urges drivers not to travel on April 23, 2021. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s solicitor general is expected to announce more details about enforcement of a travel ban aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Mike Farnworth, who is also the public safety minister, announced orders a week ago to limit non-essential travel between three regional zones until May 25.

He has said police will conduct periodic road checks at key travel points and violators could be issued $575 fines.

The National Police Federation has criticized the order, saying it lacks clarity and that its RCMP members in B.C. are at risk of public backlash and exposure to the virus due a slow immunization rollout for officers.

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association has said Indigenous, Black and racialized communities could be at risk of negative harmful impacts when dealing with police.

However, Farnworth has maintained the province sought input from racialized communities.

Saskatoon mayor calls for tighter public-health restrictions

The mayor of Saskatoon is urging the province to bring in more public health restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise.

The city is nearing 500 active cases and the highly contagious P1 variant, first found in Brazil, was detected in Saskatoon earlier this week.

Mayor Charlie Clark says the city’s emergency management director and local medical health officers have expressed the same concerns to the government.

Clark says he worries that Saskatoon is on the brink of Regina’s dire COVID-19 situation – that city has an active case count of 794.

