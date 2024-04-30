Crown disputes testimony as defence seeks to toss jury in Winnipeg murder trial

Open this photo in gallery: Donna Bartlett (centre), the grandmother of Marcedes Myran, walks to the Court of King’s Bench of Manitoba building in downtown Winnipeg is set to begin, on April 29.Daniel Crump/The Canadian Press

Crown prosecutors are pushing back on a motion from the defence to toss out the jury in the trial of a Winnipeg man accused of murdering four women.

The defence is asking that the case of Jeremy Skibicki be heard by a judge alone and not by a jury.

His lawyers are raising concerns about the possible effects of pre-trial publicity on the jury, which was selected last week.

They have brought in U.S.-based psychologist Christine Ruva to hear her views about the possible effects of pre-trial publicity on juror biases.

However, the Crown is questioning the relevance of such testimony, given Ruva is testifying about a jury trial in Canada based on research that focuses on the legal system in the United States.

Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder.

He was arrested in the deaths of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois and a fourth unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.