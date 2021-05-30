David Williams to be replaced as Ontario’s top medical health officer by Kieran Moore

Open this photo in gallery Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, releases the province's COVID-19 modelling at Queen's Park in Toronto on April 1, 2021. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is set to be replaced.

The province says David Williams is being replaced by Kieran Moore.

Dr. Moore is currently the chief medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.

Dr. Williams is due to retire on June 25.

He has been in the forefront of the province’s battle against COVID-19 but has faced ongoing criticism.

Health Minister Christine Elliott thanked him for his service in a statement today.

