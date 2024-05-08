Dozens of suspects charged in sexual abuse investigations in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police say they have laid hundreds of charges in a series of investigations into child sexual abuse.

Police say the investigations were carried out over 10 days in February and led to the arrest of dozens of suspects accused of making, possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Investigators say 64 people have been charged with a total of 348 offences, and more than 600 devices have been seized.

The suspects range in age from 16 to 89.

Police allege one of the people charged was in possession of 21 terabytes of data containing child sexual abuse material.

They say 34 victims have been identified and 30 children safeguarded.