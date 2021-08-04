Alberta’s top doctor Deena Hinshaw apologizes for causing ‘confusion, fear or anger’

Open this photo in gallery Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, at a news conference in Edmonton on March 20, 2020. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta’s top doctor is apologizing for causing “confusion, fear or anger” after communicating the province’s plan to eliminate remaining public health measures.

In a column sent to various media outlets, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says her words have caused some people to think she believes COVID-19 is over.

Hinshaw says that was not her intended message.

She says lifting isolation requirements, asymptomatic testing and eliminating contact tracing will support the whole health of Albertans, by allowing the province to focus on other health threats, such as opioid deaths and syphilis.

She says isolation measures were incredibly disruptive and are no longer necessary with vaccine protection.

Hinshaw also notes the threat to children’s health, especially those under 12 who are not eligible to get vaccinated, is low and should be considered among a range of other risks.

“COVID-19 is a wicked problem; experts don’t always agree on the exact nature of the problem, much less the best approach,” writes Hinshaw.

“In addressing these complex issues, we are best served by trying to understand each other’s perspectives, engaging in respectful dialogue and continuing to assess our approach.”

