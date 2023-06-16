Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Manitoba RCMP are continuing to confirm the identities of victims in Thursday’s bus crash, which killed 15 people and sent 10 to hospital.

The bus was carrying 25 people on a trip from the Dauphin Active Living Centre to the Sand Hills Casino in Carberry when it collided with a semi while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway.

Today, health officials said six of the 10 seniors injured in the crash are in critical condition. No further information has been released publicly about the identities of the victims.

Supreme Court of Canada rules Safe Third Country Agreement does not violate right to liberty and security

The Supreme Court of Canada unanimously ruled today that the Safe Third Country Agreement – which permits Canada to turn back refugees that come through the United States – does not violate the Charter right to liberty and security.

Eight refugee claimants and several advocacy groups challenged the agreement in 2017, alleging the U.S. poses a risk of detention, return to persecution or torture in other countries and other rights violations.

Now, the matter is back before the Federal Court for a ruling on whether the agreement violates women’s right to equality under the Charter.

Canada must combat residential school denialism, special interlocutor’s report says

Kimberly Murray, the independent special interlocutor on unmarked graves, today released an interim report saying “urgent consideration” should be given to legal mechanisms as a way for Canada to combat residential school denialism.

Murray’s report says Canada has a role to play to combat this sentiment and that addressing the problem could include both civil and criminal sanctions.

Greater access to records – including those used to process compensation claims under the Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement – is also necessary, she wrote.

The ‘Chaplains’ Battalion’ brings help and hope where other relief groups cannot go

Open this photo in gallery: Pastor Gennadiy MokhnenkoAnton Skyba/The Globe and Mail

As Ukraine continues its counteroffensive against Russia, a volunteer group led by Pastor Gennadiy Mokhnenko is one of the few brave enough to approach dangerous parts of the battlefront where fighting has surged.

Mokhnenko previously gained international attention for waging something of a vigilante war against the drug epidemic in Mariupol before fleeing the city in February, 2022, because of Russia’s invasion.

The Globe accompanied the Chaplains’ Battalion Wednesday as it distributed dry goods, fresh fruit and other supplies in the town of Hulyaipole near the front lines.

Read more:

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Pittsburgh: The gunman who killed 11 congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue was convicted today of 63 criminal charges related to the mass shooting and may face the death penalty.

Strong mayors: Ontario is granting “strong mayor” powers to 26 more cities as of July 1, allowing the mayors of each municipality to override council approval of certain bylaws with the goal of approving more housing across the province.

Banks: The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank today rebutted allegations made by former top communications executive Bob Pickard that it has been covertly attempting to work with Russian companies.

Archives: The National Archives has yet to open almost 18,000 boxes of historical papers, the federal Heritage Department has revealed, impeding the public’s ability to access the information.

Telecommunications: Bell’s parent company is seeking to prohibit Rogers from onboarding its own customers onto the TTC subway system network until it is able to provide access to all wireless carriers.

MARKET WATCH

TSX winning streak ends as tech and energy fall

Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Friday, giving back some of its weekly gain, as technology and energy shares lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 51.98 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 19,975.37, after posting higher closes in the preceding four days. For the week, the index was up 0.4 per cent.

The Nasdaq declined 93.25 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 13,689.57 points, while the Dow Jones industrial average declined 108.94 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 34,299.12 points. The S&P 500 index was down 16.25 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 4,409.59 points.

The Canadian Dollar traded for 75.77 cents US compared with 75.46 cents US on Thursday.

TALKING POINTS

If you give a dad a pickleball: Why what men need most this Father’s Day is a connection to other dads

“Social norms continue to perpetuate the myth of the emotionally distant rock of a man, despite its toxic impact on men’s health. Just a generation ago, the idea of grown men hugging or speaking about their feelings openly with each other was remarkably rare, and many of those retrograde habits continue to shape male relationships.” – David Sax

A federal fleet of water bombers could help control forest fires

“We are being not-so-gently reminded that the future is now. Federal, provincial and territorial officials need to have urgent conversations about strengthening our firefighting capacities, and beefing up the strength of our air tanker fleets will be key.” – Glenn McGillivray

Prince Harry continues his crusade against the villainy of media freedom

“[Prince Harry] has demonstrated a shocking lack of understanding about how the press, or even the court system, works. Which might explain the real Dieu-et-mon-droit vibe coming off the guy as he goes about using his superior position and wealth to attack democratic institutions.” – Jen Gerson

LIVING BETTER

Do you really need to take 10,000 steps a day?

If you’ve ever researched ways to improve your health and lengthen your life, it’s likely you’ve seen plenty of advice telling you to walk 10,000 steps every day.

While this arbitrary goal really isn’t based in science, Alex Hutchinson writes it’s still an excellent rule of thumb to follow. In fact, results from a study comparing step counts to death records reveal people who took more steps at the start of the study were less likely to die during the follow-up period.

The group with the least likelihood of death walked an average of 10,901 steps per day – but even those who only walked an average of 5,801 steps saw a drop in mortality.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Wayne Gretzky’s rookie card is the Holy Grail of Canadian sports collectibles – and I own one

Open this photo in gallery: A variety of Wayne Gretzky hockey cards owned by Jason Martin of Martin Sports Cards on display at the Sport Cards and Memorabilia Expo.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Wayne Gretzky’s rookie card – the coveted O-Pee-Chee 1979-80, #18 – is the most valuable collectible sports cards produced on Canadian soil. And Globe reporter David Parkinson owns one.

“I’ve always known I was holding onto something special – a relic of my childhood, yes, but also something valuable. Yet I had never been motivated to find out just how valuable,” writes Parkinson. “I decided that it was time to find out.”

The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the already booming sports card industry, triggering bidding frenzies and massive backlogs for grading services. Now, the value of cards like Parkinson’s has skyrocketed.

