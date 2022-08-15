Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

MPs and veteran-led aid groups are urging ministers to do more to help thousands of Afghans who assisted Canadian Forces but remain trapped in Afghanistan a year after the Taliban seized Kabul.

They warn that 8,000 Afghans approved to come to Canada have not yet been able to escape. Many do not have a passport or visa and applying to the Taliban for documents could put them in danger.

Another 3,000 Afghans who helped Canada’s Armed Forces and government have not been approved to come to Canada, according to Aman Lara, a veteran-led non-governmental organization working to help interpreters and other Canadian government employees on the ground.

The Globe and Mail’s Janice Dickson details the struggles of Afghans who worked for Canada’s diplomatic and military missions in Afghanistan and who have been trying to find refuge in Canada. Many who believe they are eligible for resettlement in Canada have not heard from IRCC, and feel completely abandoned, she reports.

Read more:

Hockey Canada scored poorly in governance review before sexual-assault settlement controversy

Documents obtained by The Globe and Mail show that Hockey Canada’s board of directors received poor grades from government department Sport Canada in an internal 2021 governance review, lagging behind its peers in two key categories.

There was particular concern over conflicts of interest on Hockey Canada’s board, including procedures in place to manage or mitigate the problem. In that category, listed on the report card under accountability and transparency, Hockey Canada received its lowest grade, “insufficient,” with a score of 1 out of 5.

The report card raises new questions about Hockey Canada’s governance, as well as Sport Canada’s oversight of the organization, at a time when both are facing criticism over their handling of an alleged sexual assault in 2018.

Read more:

Data Dive with Nik Nanos: Hockey faces a national reckoning

Liz Cheney’s political fate hangs in the balance as Wyoming prepares to vote

Cheney’s trajectory from rising Republican star to party apostate may reach its conclusion Tuesday in the primary election for this deep-red state’s lone House seat. Polls shows her trailing Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman by more than 20 percentage points, writes The Globe’s Adrian Morrow.

The vote is a major inflection point for the Republicans. If a conservative as rock-ribbed as Cheney is banished to the political wilderness, it will cement Trump’s hold on the party.

It is all unfolding as the former president mulls a 2024 comeback bid, and a week after the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in one of the expanding criminal probes of his conduct.

Read more:

David Shribman: Liz Cheney’s eyes are on her political legacy rather than her résumé

Longtime CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme ‘blindsided’ after Bell Media ends contract

Veteran news anchor Lisa LaFlamme says she’s been “blindsided” by Bell Media ending her contract as the company takes CTV National News in “a different direction,” with Omar Sachedina replacing her starting Sept. 5

In a video posted on social media, LaFlamme says she remains “shocked and saddened by Bell Media’s decision,” which cuts her ties to the network after 35 years.

Bell Media announced her departure today, but LaFlamme says she was told of the decision on June 29.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

William Ruto wins disputed presidential election in Kenya as turmoil continues: By winning more than 50 per cent of the vote, Ruto has avoided a second-round runoff against Raila Odinga. But the official results were thrown into question when they were disowned by four of the seven commissioners on the independent election commission, just minutes before the results were declared.

Canadian home prices down 6 per cent in July from February peak, the largest five-month decline since 2009: Canada’s housing market slowed for the fifth straight month in July, with the volume of home sales down significantly and the typical home price down 6 per cent from the peak in February, marking the largest decline since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack: An Iranian official today denied Tehran was involved in the author’s stabbing, though he sought to justify the attack in the Islamic Republic’s first public comments on the bloodshed. “Regarding the attack against Salman Rushdie in America, we don’t consider anyone deserving reproach, blame or even condemnation, except for (Rushdie) himself and his supporters,” said Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers told he’s a target of Georgia election probe: Prosecutors in Atlanta told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he’s a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, one of Giuliani’s lawyers said Monday.

MARKET WATCH

Global equities and the U.S. dollar advanced today despite weaker-than-expected economic data in China that prompted its central bank to cut its lending rate, stoking concerns of a global recession.

Canada’s main stock index closed flat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 151.39 points or 0.45 per cent to 33,912.44, the S&P 500 added 16.99 points or 0.4 per cent to end at 4,297.14, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 80.86 points or 0.62 per cent to 13,128.05.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index inched higher by 0.79 points to 20,180.60. The loonie traded at 77.50 U.S. cents.

TALKING POINTS

The UN just recognized access to a healthy environment is a universal human right. It’s time for Canada to take action

“Respecting Canadians’ right to a healthy environment means expanding well beyond Canada’s current efforts to protect 25 per cent of its lands and waters in order to safeguard its rich biodiversity of plants and animals.” – Dr. David Boyd, Dr. Kai Chan, Dr. Amanda Giang and Dr. Navin Ramankutty

Plant a tree to slow global warming? If only it were so simple

“Who doesn’t like trees? Planting two billion more trees in Canada, and a trillion worldwide, is a great idea. But don’t oversell it. It represents a small part in the hard work of slowing climate heating.” – The Editorial Board

LIVING BETTER

Daily milk drinking tied to higher prostate cancer risk, new study shows

Rates of prostate cancer vary considerably worldwide, suggesting that diet influences the risk of this common cancer. Dairy and calcium have been considered possible risk factors for prostate cancer. New findings, published this month in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, add weight to the association between dairy – but not calcium – and increased risk of this cancer. Researchers in California asked 28,737 men about their diets and then followed them to see who developed prostate cancer. By the end of a follow-up period of nearly eight years, 1,254 prostate cancer cases were reported. Compared with the group of men who never consumed dairy, high dairy consumers were 60 per cent more likely to develop prostate cancer. Leslie Beck delves into what the ‘risk’ really means and caveats to this fascinating new study.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Legacy of India’s Partition was reduced to a minor event. After 75 years, community groups are bringing private pain to the fore

In this photograph taken on August 2, 2022, a visitor looks at a picture displayed at the Partition Museum in Amritsar.NARINDER NANU/AFP/Getty Images

In the summer of 1947, seven-year-old Vijay Kumar Kakkar from Lahore was visiting his maternal grandparents’ home in Srinagar when the last viceroy of India, Louis Mountbatten, announced the end of British rule and that the country would be split in two: a Hindu-majority India and a Muslim-majority Pakistan. The new line drawn on the map situated Lahore in the newly formed Pakistan; Srinagar was in India. Mr. Kakkar and his family – practising Hindus – never returned home, fearing for their safety in the chaos that ensued.

Implemented on Aug. 14-15, 1947, the hastily planned Partition resulted in one of the largest and most rapid migrations in history, leaving more than 15 million people displaced and more than one million people dead in violence on both sides of the border.

This year, India marks 75 years of independence from the British Empire. But the legacy of Partition, long reduced to a minor event in history textbooks, has only just begun to be seriously examined. A growing movement of community-led organizations here has brought to the fore forgotten stories through the lived histories of those who witnessed it. Their aim is to document survivors’ stories and understand the impact it has had on generations of Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and their diaspora. Neha Bhatt explores the work of 1947 Partition Archive, a crowdsourced project to preserve the oral histories of survivors.

