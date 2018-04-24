Facebook post connected to suspect in van rampage cites ‘incel rebellion’

Open this photo in gallery A mourner leaves a message at a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 24, 2018. CARLO ALLEGRI/Reuters

A post made on Facebook just moments before Monday’s pedestrian attack in Toronto detailing an “Incel Rebellion” appears to have been made by suspect Alek Minassian’s actual account, a Facebook spokesperson told The Globe and Mail.

The post praised Elliot Rodger, a man who killed six people and then himself in California in 2014 and who described himself, too, as an “incel” – someone who is involuntarily celibate. While many fake social-media accounts are often created in the aftermath of a tragedy, Facebook said that the account and post did not appear to be fake.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our hearts go out to the people who have been affected,” Meg Sinclair of Facebook Canada said by e-mail. “There is absolutely no place on our platform for people who commit such horrendous acts. We have found and immediately deleted the suspect’s Facebook account.” The social-media website’s community standards disallow mass murderers to maintain a presence, the spokesperson said.

Mr. Minassian appeared in a north Toronto court Tuesday morning. He was charged with 10 counts of murder and 13 of attempted murder after being arrested Monday afternoon, shortly after a white van drove for more than two kilometres down Yonge Street in the northern part of Toronto, hitting pedestrians along the way.

“Private (Recruit) Minassian Infantry 00010, wishing to speak to Sgt 4chan please,” the original Facebook post reads. “C23249161. The Incel Rebellion has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys! All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!



The term “Incels” emerged from a Reddit group in which tens of thousands of users, most of them young men, commiserate about their lack of sexual activity – many of them placing the blame on women. The group has received substantial criticism for its apparent misogyny, including posts that appeared to condone rape. Reddit banned the community late last year.



Quickly after the Facebook post was first shared online Monday night, there was skepticism whether the post was legitimate.

Different videos posted to Twitter show a man being arrested in possible relation to an incident where a van mowed down pedestrians in Toronto's north.

On the online message board 4chan itself, many cast doubt whether the post was written by Mr. Minassian. Some noted that the writing style of an online gaming account, which appears to belong to Mr. Minassian, is significantly different than that in the Facebook post. Others on 4chan wondered why someone would use Facebook to share the message, and not the message board itself.

In the post, Mr. Minassian uses a series of letters and numbers which appear to be a unique identifier for a post on a subchannel of 4chan dedicated to anime, although it doesn’t correspond to an actual post.

Online social-media users noted that even if the Facebook page does belong to Mr. Minassian, it does not mean the post was necessarily written by him. Facebook makes it possible to backdate posts, leaving the appearance that it could have been written at a very specific time of the day, when it was actually written much later. If Mr. Minassian did not use advanced security settings to protect his account, a would-be hacker might have been readily able to gain access to his account and spoof the post.

4chan users have duped the media in the past following a mass murder or a crisis, and have consistently tried to trick journalists into misidentifying suspects in mass-shooting incidents. The online community of trolls has also attempted to take credit for major news in the past, claiming in 2017 that they were behind allegations that would later surface in a dossier regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. That claim had little basis in fact.

Mr. Minassian appeared in court wearing a white police-issued jumpsuit.

“Mr. Minassian is the alleged driver of the van that killed 10 people and injured many others on Yonge Street yesterday afternoon,” assistant Crown attorney Joe Callaghan said.

Justice of the Peace Stephen Waisberg established a no-contact order between Mr. Minassian and the 13 people who were injured Monday.

Mr. Minassian will remain in custody until he returns to court by video remand on May 10.

Along the leafy upper-middle-class street where Mr Minassian shares a home with his parents, residents say the family is well-regarded and often helps out shovelling snow from neighbouring properties.

Next-door neighbour Ramak Askara said he always assumed Mr. Minassian suffered from some sort of mental illness. “He was quiet, always home, always with his dad,” Mr. Askara said.

Mr. Askara’s son said he often saw Mr. Minassian jogging in the neighborhood. “He didn’t really make eye contact or say hi,” the son said. “But he didn’t seem malicious or spiteful toward the neighborhood.”

Across the street, with a clear view of the Minassians’ front door, Jim An said he rarely saw the young man, but knew of him through his daughter, who was a classmate of Mr. Minassian at a nearby high school. “He had mental-health issues,” alleged Mr An. “He had a special-ed instructor at school.”

As of Tuesday morning, yellow police tape still surrounded the brick home belonging to the Minassians, and three squad cars from the Toronto Police Service and York Regional Police were stationed outside.

Speaking to a silent City Council chamber, Toronto Mayor John Tory praised the police, paramedics and hospital staff for the response to the crisis, as well as Toronto residents for showing calm and restraint.

He described visiting Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre late Monday night after the attack, and praised doctors and other staff for their compassion and their response to the crisis: “The hospital staff was working with the police trying to identify victims whose identification was left on the sidewalk, even as desperate family members were at the hospital, searching for news as to what happened to their loved ones.”

The mayor also thanked those who helped victims in the immediate aftermath of the attack, calling them “citizen heroes.” And he said he supported the efforts of Police Chief Mark Saunders and his police investigators to “leave no stone unturned” to get to the bottom of what happened and why, and whether a similar future tragedy could be prevented.

“Toronto was a great city yesterday. It’s a great city today. And it will be a great city tomorrow,” Mr. Tory said. “The people who call this city home are shaken and we mourn together. But we are not broken, and we will not be broken.”

After the mayor and a handful of other councillors spoke and stood for a moment of silence, council’s scheduled meeting Tuesday was recessed until Wednesday.

With reports from Justin Ling, Ann Hui, Molly Hayes, Patrick White and Jeff Gray