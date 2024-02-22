Open this photo in gallery: Phillip Crawley, former publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail, at The Globe and Mail’s offices in Toronto, on Aug. 29, 2023.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Phillip Crawley, The Globe and Mail’s former publisher and CEO, has been awarded the Canadian Journalism Foundation’s prize for lifetime achievement in recognition of his decades-long career in journalism and his dedication to the industry.

“His commitment to journalistic excellence and business success in Canada is simply unrivalled,” said CJF board chair Kathy English, who chaired the Lifetime Achievement Award jury.

Mr. Crawley arrived at The Globe in 1998 and his career at the paper spanned 25 years, during which The Globe weathered the storms of the newspaper wars and the internet era.

“His inspiring leadership, steadfast stewardship and outstanding successes guided Canada’s national newspaper – and our nation’s news wire service – through one of the most turbulent eras in global media,” Ms. English said.

“Under his leadership, The Globe became synonymous with groundbreaking journalism, investigative reporting and fearless coverage of critical issues shaping the nation and the world, winning a record eight Governor-General’s Michener Awards,” the CJF said in a news release, adding that the paper during the same time period won dozens of National Newspaper Awards and the CJF’s Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism six times, more than any other newsroom.

Mr. Crawley stepped down as publisher and CEO of The Globe last summer, turning the reins over to former chief revenue officer Andrew Saunders.

“What a deserving honour,” Mr. Saunders said Tuesday. ”Phillip’s leadership, character and guidance has left an indelible mark on our organization and the Canadian news publishing industry at large. He always led with a clear vision, a high level of integrity and an unwavering commitment to our mission.”

Open this photo in gallery: Mr. Crawley’s 58-year career in journalism included being Editor of the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong and Managing Director of the New Zealand Herald. He was also the longest-serving chair of The Canadian Press.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Mr. Crawley’s 58-year career in journalism included being Editor of the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong and Managing Director of the New Zealand Herald. He was also the longest-serving chair of The Canadian Press.

Mr. Crawley was named to the Order of Canada in 2019. In 2012, he was named Commander of the Order of the British Empire by the Queen, for charitable work.

The CJF Lifetime Achievement Award is awarded each year in recognition of a Canadian who has made an outstanding lifetime contribution to journalism over several decades, with their work serving as an inspiration for others. A jury of four to eight people pick an award recipient each year.

Mr. Crawley will be honoured at a ceremony in Toronto on June 12.