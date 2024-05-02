Fourth teen charged in stabbing death of 16-year-old Halifax student

A fourth teen is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old Halifax high school student.

Halifax Regional Police issued a brief statement saying the 16-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday and was scheduled to appear Thursday in provincial youth court in Halifax.

The accused was one of two 16-year-olds arrested on April 22, shortly after Ahmad Maher Al Marrach was found badly injured in a Halifax parking garage and died later that day in hospital.

A well-liked student at Citadel High School in Halifax, Ahmad arrived in Canada with his family several years ago after escaping the war in Syria.

The two 16-year-old suspects were released from custody on April 23, but one of them was arrested again on Monday and later charged with second-degree murder.

Last Friday, two 14-year-olds – a boy and a girl – appeared in youth court to face one count each of second-degree murder. They were arrested April 24 in Lower Sackville, north of Halifax.

They are being held in custody until their next appearance on May 13, when bail will be discussed and they might choose whether to be tried by a judge and jury or by judge alone.

The identities of all four accused are protected from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.