We already know the ways that a warming Earth is affecting nature and wildlife, such as this story about the how the loss of Antarctic ice is affecting the survival of emperor penguin chicks.

But recently, we’ve been seeing more stories about agriculture and climate change affecting the foods we eat. For example, olive oil prices rise as climate-related catastrophes shrink Mediterranean harvests. Also, a rice shortage is sending prices soaring across the world, and things could get worse. We’ve also got a story about Canada’s wildfires hurting the Okanagan wine region further down in this edition.

Broiling in the deep: meet the plainfin midshipman fish

As Shane Gross, a marine conservation photographer and co-founder of the Canadian Conservation Photographers Collective, moved from rock to rock along the beach, the stench of death was putrid in the air.

It was 45 degrees, a new record for that part of Vancouver Island, and the heat of the day coincided with an extreme low tide. With every couple of steps, he found another dead crab, sea star or fish. In between, hundreds of barnacles were starting to rot. Among the dead fish were plainfin midshipman, a curious little fish he had planned to photograph that day.

Open this photo in gallery: A plainfin midshipman being held by a scientist infront of a nest on the underside of a turned-over rock in the intertidal zone on Vancouver Island.SHANE GROSS/The Globe and Mail

What’s interesting about plainfin midshipman? Where to even begin? This is a venomous, deep-sea species that can emit their own light, and swim all the way up to the shore each spring to spawn. Males dig out the sediment under flat rocks, preparing their nests and then sing to attract females.

Finding out a fish sings may be just another fun fact, but for the midshipman it’s survival. And our ocean is becoming a noisier place, which makes it harder to live.

You might not have heard of the plainfin midshipman before this newsletter, but Gross and his colleagues want to raise awareness about the issues facing a fish species very few have heard of. Here are things we can do to help.

Advocate for coastal marine protected areas, and for better waste management.

If you find a midshipman nest under a rock be careful to not harm the fish or eggs as you put the rock back.

If you notice declining conditions or dramatic changes to a coastline near you, report it to DFO (Department of Fisheries and Oceans).

And even if you don’t live anywhere near the ocean, you can advocate with your wallet and with your ballot

All reporting, photos and videos for this story are by Shane Gross. Read and watch the full version today.

Open this photo in gallery: A team of scientists and volunteers check for plainfin midshipman fish nest density in the intertidal zone.

Open this photo in gallery: A plainfin midshipman fish is measured.

Opinion and analysis

Expert panel tells Ottawa to move faster on corporate disclosure of climate risks

An expert panel advising Ottawa on sustainable finance is calling for mandatory corporate reporting of climate-related information “without undue delay,” but a report it commissioned shows companies still face big gaps in data, including risks tied to physical damage after a year of destructive wildfires, heat waves and floods.

“In terms of what we’ve been hearing from our stakeholders, like the consultations we have been having with investors and regulators, they are demanding the data be available,” said Anik Islam, senior research associate with Smart Prosperity, a think tank based at the University of Ottawa.

