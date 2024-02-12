If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

This last week marked two notable weather events.

Record-breaking snowfall in Cape Breton had residents of eastern Nova Scotia digging out from a massive winter blast. An astonishing 150 centimetres of heavy, wet snow prompted a local state of emergency.

Meanwhile, temperatures soared across Ontario, with Toronto breaking a daily record. The temperature cracked 11 C by 10 a.m. Friday at Toronto Pearson International Airport, nearly 5 degrees warmer than the average in December.

A deeper dive

Trying to get a look at how contaminants affect our health in the colder months

Ivan Semeniuk is science reporter for The Globe. For this week’s deeper dive, he talks about researching air pollution in the winter.

Chemistry – as any chemist or chef knows – depends on ingredients and on temperature. And while we tend not to think of it this way, the Earth’s atmosphere is one giant chemistry experiment to which we are adding ingredients on a daily basis.

This is especially true in the urban environment, where vehicles, industries and countless human-related activities are contributing a wide range of pollutants to the air we breathe – with implications for our health.

We tend to be more aware of these pollutants in the summer months, when a combination of heat and sunlight produces photochemical smog, a visual reminder of the chemicals we are putting into the air.

But air pollution doesn’t go away in the wintertime. It just changes in character, with different ingredients interacting at lower temperatures that lead to a different kind of exposure profile for city dwellers.

Last week, I accompanied air quality researchers from Environment and Climate Change Canada as they headed up – and then out onto – Toronto’s iconic CN Tower to gather data on city air pollution during the dead of winter.

Standing on the roof above the tower’s main observation level – a location entirely off limits to the public – was a heady experience. More than 100 stories above street level, the view resembles what you might see out of an airplane window shortly after takeoff.

Which is precisely why the scientists are using this location as part of their project, which they’ve dubbed “Study of Winter Air Pollution in Toronto,” or SWAPIT. While the research includes other installations across the city that are much closer to ground level, observations from the tower will provide a more integrated view of Toronot’s air and help scientists distinguish locally generated pollution from the background mix that drifts in from surrounding regions.

Results from the study will be used to characterize what kind of chemistry Toronto residents and other urban dwellers are breathing in during the winter months – and what that can tell us about risk factors associated with air pollution and how those may be changing as climate change shifts the character of Canadian winter.

Read the full story today

- Ivan

Open this photo in gallery: Elisabeth Galaraneau, Principal Investigator of SWAPIT (Study of Winter Air Pollution in Toronto) is photographed on the observation level at the CN Tower, on Jan 29, 2024.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

What else you missed

Opinion and analysis

Eugene Ellmen: Are Canadian banks greenwashing, misleading investors on sustainability-linked debt?

Sam Anderson: Our federation helped make Alberta rich in water. Now, that dam is breaking

Kelly Cryderman: The NDP’s effort to ban the promotion of Big Oil misses the mark

Janis Sarra: Canada’s securities regulators must finalize climate-disclosure rules without delay

Green Investing

Canada is moving closer to making sustainability disclosure for companies mandatory

Corporate Canada is moving a step closer to standardized sustainability reporting as an industry group charged with adapting international disclosure guidelines to the domestic economy finalizes its first drafts.

The Canadian Sustainability Standards Board, which comprises 12 accounting, management, legal and sustainability experts, is expected to sign off on three documents that will guide climate-related disclosures. The documents will go out for a 90-day public comment period starting in March.

Making waves

Each week The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week we’re highlighting the work of Emily McMillan on nature-based climate solutions

Open this photo in gallery: Emily McMillanRobert de Wit/Handout

Hi, I’m Emily McMillan, executive director of Nature Canada, one of Canada’s longest-standing conservation charities.

When it comes to protecting nature, I love working on a huge canvas. One of our biggest national campaigns is nature-based climate solutions (NBCS). These involve protecting and restoring natural areas, such as forests and grasslands, that both capture carbon and protect us from the effects of climate change. Nature Canada offers an NBCS toolkit, a community of practice, and grants and training for municipalities and organizations across the country.

The wonderful thing about NBCS is that we are simultaneously tackling another global threat: biodiversity loss. By participating in NBCS, millions of people can connect their interest in nearby nature with the broader environmental problems. As such, these solutions have tremendous potential for tackling the powerlessness and despondency that individuals feel in the face of climate change.

I am proud that Nature Canada’s work is bringing the challenge of climate change down to the local scale, reorienting Canadians’ psychological compass so that it points toward hope and action.

- Emily

Photo of the week

Open this photo in gallery: Vacationers play paddle ball on the beach in Viña del Mar, Chile, against a sky darkened by smoke from nearby forest fires on Feb. 2, 2024.Martin Thomas/The Associated Press

Guides and Explainers

