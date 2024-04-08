If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

Happy eclipse day, earthlings!

Make sure you keep up with how the weather will affect the view of the eclipse. You can check the forecast for Canadian cities on the path of totality here. You can also check back in for live updates as crowds gather across Canada to witness today’s celestial event. My fingers are crossed that the clouds will part for you!

Do we still need to remind you not to stare at the sun without eye protection?

Open this photo in gallery: People watch the moon eclipse the sun during the period of totality in Jackson, Wyo., Aug. 21, 2017.CELIA TALBOT TOBIN/The New York Times News Service

Noteworthy reporting this week:

A deeper dive

Eclipse awe gives us a sense of humility and community

Tyler Nordgren is a professional astronomer and artist. He earned a PhD in astronomy from Cornell University and has worked as an astronomer at both the U.S. Naval Observatory and Lowell Observatory. His books include Sun Moon Earth: The History of Solar Eclipses from Omens of Doom to Einstein and Exoplanets. For this week’s deeper dive, read an excerpt from his story What our souls can see in an eclipse’s darkness.

This is the moment of totality. Only at this moment is it safe, and necessary, to remove your eclipse glasses and see the sun turned black in a daytime sky the colour of cobalt surrounded on all sides by a strange sunset glow that rings the horizon. And streaming outward from the dark sun is that corona I read about when I was young. At a temperature of more than a million degrees it’s the hottest thing any human being will ever see with their own eyes and it is only visible for those who have made the journey into the path of totality. It’s one of the many reasons that settling for a 99-per-cent partial eclipse isn’t 99 per cent of the show. Make the effort to go to totality, and you will delight in those moments of darkness.

When I first saw totality – after 20 years of wondering what I had missed as a child – though I knew the science of what was happening, the hair still stood straight up on my neck and I knew the difference between knowing and feeling. It struck me, then, that all those years ago I missed a life-changing experience by not turning around and throwing the curtains wide and I cried – though I was grinning so hard my face hurt.

I realize that some of you reading this will not believe me, or accuse me of hyperbole. The world, after all, is full of false promises, whether it’s “one simple trick” to change your life or, these days, AI-generated wonders that pretend to be more real than reality. Scientists share in this blame. After all, how many times have you been told you cannot miss whatever supermoon or meteor shower or comet is in the night sky?

However, an eclipse changes you. I experienced it again in 2017, after witnessing “the Great American Eclipse” on a ranch in Eastern Oregon with friends. Our eyes sparkled as we talked about the sense of connection we felt in our little valley under the trees. It was a connection not just to one another and those around us but to the universe. It was a connection made tangible as during totality the sun and moon were aligning not just with the Earth, but literally with each of us. And that connection, while individual, was also communal.

When we think of historic moments that bring us together, so many involve a triumph over adversity, be it a sporting, political or military victory. In each of these, a victor implies a vanquished. Yet in the moment of totality, there is no winning or losing, just sharing. And perhaps that is one reason why when I talk to those who have had this experience, the words they use are ones of togetherness.

Read the full story today, and watch the eclipse if you can. You can follow our live coverage if you can’t.

Open this photo in gallery: ILLUSTRATION BY TYLER NORDGREN

What else you missed

Green Investing

Frustrated with inaction, panel tasked with bolstering sustainable finance markets ends its work

An expert panel appointed by the federal government to accelerate the growth of Canada’s sustainable finance market has disbanded at the end of a three-year mandate marked by frustrations over a lack of progress in implementing its major recommendations.

The panel, the Sustainable Finance Action Council, was formed in 2021 to devise ways of attracting capital focused on mitigating climate change. It developed a framework for a made-in-Canada taxonomy of climate-focused investments, which would categorize them as either “green” or “transitionary” depending upon the levels of greenhouse gas emissions they produce and whether they are likely to continue to be used well into the future.

Canada risks losing mining capital because of government opacity around Chinese investment in critical minerals sector

IKEA Foundation backs emerging market EV push with $100-million grant

Making waves

Each week The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week we’re highlighting the work of Lauren Chu and her sustainable pet business.

Open this photo in gallery: Lauren ChuHandout

We’re Lauren Chu and Forest, founders of Nifty Dogs, a Toronto-based community platform and e-commerce business for environmentally and socially conscious dog owners and their pets.

Forest is a rescue who opened my eyes to the world of responsible living with dogs – and the incredible community of people who care deeply about that responsibility.

Nifty Dogs was founded after I became involved with fostering. The goal was to create and source products that are kind to the planet. Our products include leashes made from retired climbing rope, toys made from old T-shirts or fire hose, and compostable poop bags. Proceeds from our sales are donated to grassroots and Indigenous organizations that support a variety of causes, including gender equity, nature conservation, community music programs and mental health.

In addition to our products, Nifty also serves as a community platform. Here, we aim to foster and invite open conversation to empower us all to do what we can for the world we want to live in.

- Lauren

Photo of the week

Open this photo in gallery: People take photographs of illuminated cherry trees at Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo on the evening of April 5, 2024. The Japan Meteorological Agency confirmed last week that the flowers on a sample Somei-yoshino cherry tree at the Yasukuni Shrine were in full bloom 13 days later than average.Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

