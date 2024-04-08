The latest on the total solar eclipse in Canada
A total solar eclipse is set to fall over parts of eastern and central Canada today, prompting massive crowds to gather in its path for a chance to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial event.
The path of totality – where the moon will fully obscure the sun, causing the skies to darken – will first cross through southwestern Ontario around 3:15 p.m. and move east through Quebec and Atlantic Canada before exiting Newfoundland around 3:45 p.m. eastern time.
Much of Canada will still be able to witness a partial eclipse. But those gathered along the path of totality, ranging from 164 to 196 kilometres wide, will get the full show — weather permitting.
Find live updates from our reporters below.
10:35 a.m.
When will the solar eclipse appear in Vancouver, Calgary and other cities outside the path of totality?
Canadians in cities that aren’t along the path of totality can still experience today’s solar eclipse. Windsor, Ont, Toronto, Charlottetown and St. John’s will see 99 per cent of the sun covered. Even cities on the West Coast will experience some sun coverage throughout the day.
– Globe staff
10 a.m.
Canadians cross their fingers for clear skies
Millions of people planning to watch today’s solar eclipse may find themselves disappointed – or delighted – by a classic Canadian wildcard: weather.
The forecast varies across the eclipse’s path through the country, but meteorologists are anticipating overcast skies over much of Ontario, which would diminish the eclipse’s effect in Canada’s most populous province.
The path of totality – the band where the moon will fully block the sun, plunging day into darkness for up to four minutes – stretches from Southern Ontario to the eastern tip of Newfoundland.
“April is not the best time to view an eclipse. In Canada, it is usually a cloudy month,” said Dave Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada. Still, he advised people to seize the opportunity to be part of the historic event if they can, clear skies or not.
Meanwhile, after a string of grey days and snow, the forecast as of Sunday evening in New Brunswick was looking warm and clear, making it, as Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon was happy to point out, possibly one of the best eclipse viewing spots in North America.
Monday’s celestial event will be the first total solar eclipse visible in broadly populated areas of Canada since 1979. (In 2008, a solar eclipse passed over parts of Nunavut.)
Will the weather affect the view of the eclipse? Check out the forecast for Canadian cities on the path of totality.
– Jana G. Pruden and Colin Freeze
10 a.m.
When will the total solar eclipse begin in your city? Durations and times for the path of totality
Total eclipse times and durations for
selected Canadian locations
(local times, p.m.)
ONT.
North
100 km
Toronto
Durations
30 seconds
U.S.
Hamilton
1 minute
Windsor
2 minutes
Niagara
Falls
3 minutes
Leamington
3:20
Central line
3:18
3:16
3:14 p.m.
(EDT)
Ottawa
Cornwall
Kingston
3:26
3:24
3:22 p.m.
(EDT)
PARTIAL
TOTAL
DURATION
PARTIAL
ECLIPSE
ECLIPSE
OF
ECLIPSE
BEGINS
BEGINS
TOTALITY
ENDS
Ontario
Leamington
1:58:39
3:13:43
2m 2s
4:28:04
Hamilton
2:03:56
3:18:12
1m 53s
4:31:12
Niagara Falls
2:04:53
3:18:20
3m 30s
4:32:00
Fort Erie
2:04:47
3:18:12
3m 44s
4:32:02
Kingston
2:09:32
3:22:16
3m 2s
4:34:28
Cornwall
2:12:35
3:25:01
2m 11s
4:35:58
North
Quebec
100 km
QUE.
Montreal
Lac-Mégantic
3:32
3:30
3:28 p.m.
(EDT)
PARTIAL
TOTAL
DURATION
PARTIAL
ECLIPSE
ECLIPSE
OF
ECLIPSE
BEGINS
BEGINS
TOTALITY
ENDS
Quebec
Montreal
2:14:29
3:26:55
1m 17s
4:36:52
Drummondville
2:16:07
3:28:32
35s
4:37:40
Sherbrooke
2:16:37
3:27:43
3m 25s
4:38:16
Lac-Mégantic
2:18:01
3:28:47
3m 27s
4:38:58
North
100 km
N.B.
Grand Falls
Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine
4:34 p.m.
(ADT)
4:36
4:40
Tignish
Fredericton
PEI
Moncton
Charlottetown
PARTIAL
TOTAL
DURATION
PARTIAL
ECLIPSE
ECLIPSE
OF
ECLIPSE
BEGINS
BEGINS
TOTALITY
ENDS
New Brunswick
Grand Falls
3:22:45
4:33:06
1m 27s
5:40:49
Hartland
3:22:43
4:32:24
3m 21s
5:43:13
Fredericton
3:23:43
4:33:50
2m 16s
5:41:55
Miramichi
3:25:27
4:34:24
3m 09s
5:42:15
Prince Edward Island
Tignish
3:27:12
4:35:45
3m 11s
5:43:10
Summerside
3:27:23
4:37:08
1m 04s
5:43:32
North
100 km
N.L.
Gander
5:14 p.m.
(NDT)
Bonavista
5:18
Clarenville
Channel-Port
Aux Basques
PARTIAL
TOTAL
DURATION
PARTIAL
ECLIPSE
ECLIPSE
OF
ECLIPSE
BEGINS
BEGINS
TOTALITY
ENDS
Newfoundland and Labrador
Channel-Port
4:02:52
5:09:59
2m 45s
6:15:26
Aux Basques
Gander
4:07:27
5:12:50
2m 13s
6:16:29
Clarenville
4:08:11
5:13:38
2m 31s
6:17:11
Bonavista
4:08:52
5:13:43
2m 53s
6:17:07
MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:
NASA; OPENSTREETMAP; FRED ESPENAK,
RASC OBSERVER’S HANDBOOK
10 a.m.
How to watch the total solar eclipse
The track of the total eclipse of the sun includes some of the most populated regions of the country.
Factors such as weather and traffic will be in play for those aiming to see the event. If you live outside the path of totality, the key question will be where to go to see it best. Whatever the answer, expect traffic. Based on what happened in the United States during a total eclipse in 2017, roads that lead into the path of totality will be jammed before and after the event – potentially for many hours.
Here are the details you need to make the most of the event.