The path of totality stretches from southern Ontario to the eastern tip of Newfoundland

  People watch the sunrise near Horseshoe Falls on the day of the solar eclipse that will take place across parts of Canada.

The latest on the total solar eclipse in Canada

A total solar eclipse is set to fall over parts of eastern and central Canada today, prompting massive crowds to gather in its path for a chance to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial event.

The path of totality – where the moon will fully obscure the sun, causing the skies to darken – will first cross through southwestern Ontario around 3:15 p.m. and move east through Quebec and Atlantic Canada before exiting Newfoundland around 3:45 p.m. eastern time.

Much of Canada will still be able to witness a partial eclipse. But those gathered along the path of totality, ranging from 164 to 196 kilometres wide, will get the full show — weather permitting.

Find live updates from our reporters below.

10:35 a.m.

When will the solar eclipse appear in Vancouver, Calgary and other cities outside the path of totality?

Canadians in cities that aren’t along the path of totality can still experience today’s solar eclipse. Windsor, Ont, Toronto, Charlottetown and St. John’s will see 99 per cent of the sun covered. Even cities on the West Coast will experience some sun coverage throughout the day.

– Globe staff

10 a.m.

Canadians cross their fingers for clear skies

People relax in a furniture instalment in the shape of the eclipse at Springer Market Square, a day before a total solar eclipse will be visible in Kingston, Ont., Sunday, April 7, 2024.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Millions of people planning to watch today’s solar eclipse may find themselves disappointed – or delighted – by a classic Canadian wildcard: weather.

The forecast varies across the eclipse’s path through the country, but meteorologists are anticipating overcast skies over much of Ontario, which would diminish the eclipse’s effect in Canada’s most populous province.

The path of totality – the band where the moon will fully block the sun, plunging day into darkness for up to four minutes – stretches from Southern Ontario to the eastern tip of Newfoundland.

“April is not the best time to view an eclipse. In Canada, it is usually a cloudy month,” said Dave Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada. Still, he advised people to seize the opportunity to be part of the historic event if they can, clear skies or not.

Meanwhile, after a string of grey days and snow, the forecast as of Sunday evening in New Brunswick was looking warm and clear, making it, as Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon was happy to point out, possibly one of the best eclipse viewing spots in North America.

Monday’s celestial event will be the first total solar eclipse visible in broadly populated areas of Canada since 1979. (In 2008, a solar eclipse passed over parts of Nunavut.)

Will the weather affect the view of the eclipse? Check out the forecast for Canadian cities on the path of totality.

Jana G. Pruden and Colin Freeze

10 a.m.

When will the total solar eclipse begin in your city? Durations and times for the path of totality

Total eclipse times and durations for

selected Canadian locations

(local times, p.m.)

ONT.

North

100 km

Toronto

Durations

30 seconds

U.S.

Hamilton

1 minute

Windsor

2 minutes

Niagara

Falls

3 minutes

Leamington

3:20

Central line

3:18

3:16

3:14 p.m.

(EDT)

Ottawa

Cornwall

Kingston

3:26

3:24

3:22 p.m.

(EDT)

PARTIAL

TOTAL

DURATION

PARTIAL

ECLIPSE

ECLIPSE

OF

ECLIPSE

BEGINS

BEGINS

TOTALITY

ENDS

Ontario

Leamington

1:58:39

3:13:43

2m 2s

4:28:04

Hamilton

2:03:56

3:18:12

1m 53s

4:31:12

Niagara Falls

2:04:53

3:18:20

3m 30s

4:32:00

Fort Erie

2:04:47

3:18:12

3m 44s

4:32:02

Kingston

2:09:32

3:22:16

3m 2s

4:34:28

Cornwall

2:12:35

3:25:01

2m 11s

4:35:58

North

Quebec

100 km

QUE.

Montreal

Lac-Mégantic

3:32

3:30

3:28 p.m.

(EDT)

PARTIAL

TOTAL

DURATION

PARTIAL

ECLIPSE

ECLIPSE

OF

ECLIPSE

BEGINS

BEGINS

TOTALITY

ENDS

Quebec

Montreal 

2:14:29

3:26:55

1m 17s

4:36:52

Drummondville

2:16:07

3:28:32

35s

4:37:40

Sherbrooke

2:16:37

3:27:43

3m 25s

4:38:16

Lac-Mégantic

2:18:01

3:28:47

3m 27s

4:38:58

North

100 km

N.B.

Grand Falls

Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

4:34 p.m.

(ADT)

4:36

4:40

Tignish

Fredericton

PEI

Moncton

Charlottetown

PARTIAL

TOTAL

DURATION

PARTIAL

ECLIPSE

ECLIPSE

OF

ECLIPSE

BEGINS

BEGINS

TOTALITY

ENDS

New Brunswick

Grand Falls

3:22:45

4:33:06

1m 27s

5:40:49

Hartland

3:22:43

4:32:24

3m 21s

5:43:13

Fredericton

3:23:43

4:33:50

2m 16s

5:41:55

Miramichi

3:25:27

4:34:24

3m 09s

5:42:15

Prince Edward Island

Tignish

3:27:12

4:35:45

3m 11s

5:43:10

Summerside

3:27:23

4:37:08

1m 04s

5:43:32

North

100 km

N.L.

Gander

5:14 p.m.

(NDT)

Bonavista

5:18

Clarenville

Channel-Port

Aux Basques

PARTIAL

TOTAL

DURATION

PARTIAL

ECLIPSE

ECLIPSE

OF

ECLIPSE

BEGINS

BEGINS

TOTALITY

ENDS

Newfoundland and Labrador

Channel-Port

4:02:52

5:09:59

2m 45s

6:15:26

Aux Basques

Gander

4:07:27

5:12:50

2m 13s

6:16:29

Clarenville

4:08:11

5:13:38

2m 31s

6:17:11

Bonavista

4:08:52

5:13:43

2m 53s

6:17:07

MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:

NASA; OPENSTREETMAP; FRED ESPENAK,

RASC OBSERVER’S HANDBOOK

10 a.m.

How to watch the total solar eclipse

The track of the total eclipse of the sun includes some of the most populated regions of the country.

Factors such as weather and traffic will be in play for those aiming to see the event. If you live outside the path of totality, the key question will be where to go to see it best. Whatever the answer, expect traffic. Based on what happened in the United States during a total eclipse in 2017, roads that lead into the path of totality will be jammed before and after the event – potentially for many hours.

Here are the details you need to make the most of the event.

Ivan Semeniuk

