People watch the sunrise near Horseshoe Falls on the day of the solar eclipse that will take place across parts of Canada.Carlos Osorio/The Globe and Mail 1 of 14

Rainbow forms over Niagara Falls as people wait for a solar eclipse at Niagara Falls in New York, U.S.Aleksandra Michalska/Reuters 2 of 14

Photographers get in to position early in the morning in preparation for the solar eclipse in Niagara Falls, New York.Adam Gray/Getty Images 3 of 14

A person takes a photo as the sun rises over Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario.GEOFF ROBINS/Getty Images 4 of 14

Ilse Mendez places eclipse glasses on her daughter Angela Ochoa along the malecon in Mazatlan, Mexico.MEGHAN DHALIWAL/The New York Times News Service 5 of 14

A woman observes the sun with a telescope ahead of this Monday's eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico.Hector Vivas/Getty Images 6 of 14

People take photos as the sun rises over Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario.GEOFF ROBINS/Getty Images 7 of 14

The sun rises behind clouds in Niagara Falls, New York.Adam Gray/Getty Images 8 of 14

A road sign displays a message for drivers about the solar eclipse in Lackawanna, New York.Adam Gray/Getty Images 9 of 14

A person photographs a dog at a NASA display during the town's celebration of the April 8 solar eclipse in Russellville, Arkansas.Mario Tama/Getty Images 10 of 14

People sit next to the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario.GEOFF ROBINS/Getty Images 11 of 14

The eclipse and game schedules are posted at the IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship in Utica, N.Y..Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press 12 of 14

Downtown Niagara Falls on the day of the solar eclipse that will take place across parts of the United States and Canada.Carlos Osorio/The Globe and Mail 13 of 14

Sunrise at Horseshoe Falls on the day of the solar eclipse that will take place across parts of the United States and Canada, at Niagara Falls, Ontario.Carlos Osorio/The Globe and Mail 14 of 14

10:35 a.m.

When will the solar eclipse appear in Vancouver, Calgary and other cities outside the path of totality?

Canadians in cities that aren’t along the path of totality can still experience today’s solar eclipse. Windsor, Ont, Toronto, Charlottetown and St. John’s will see 99 per cent of the sun covered. Even cities on the West Coast will experience some sun coverage throughout the day.

– Globe staff

10 a.m.

Open this photo in gallery: People relax in a furniture instalment in the shape of the eclipse at Springer Market Square, a day before a total solar eclipse will be visible in Kingston, Ont., Sunday, April 7, 2024.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Millions of people planning to watch today’s solar eclipse may find themselves disappointed – or delighted – by a classic Canadian wildcard: weather.

The forecast varies across the eclipse’s path through the country, but meteorologists are anticipating overcast skies over much of Ontario, which would diminish the eclipse’s effect in Canada’s most populous province.

The path of totality – the band where the moon will fully block the sun, plunging day into darkness for up to four minutes – stretches from Southern Ontario to the eastern tip of Newfoundland.

“April is not the best time to view an eclipse. In Canada, it is usually a cloudy month,” said Dave Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada. Still, he advised people to seize the opportunity to be part of the historic event if they can, clear skies or not.

Meanwhile, after a string of grey days and snow, the forecast as of Sunday evening in New Brunswick was looking warm and clear, making it, as Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon was happy to point out, possibly one of the best eclipse viewing spots in North America.

Monday’s celestial event will be the first total solar eclipse visible in broadly populated areas of Canada since 1979. (In 2008, a solar eclipse passed over parts of Nunavut.)

Will the weather affect the view of the eclipse? Check out the forecast for Canadian cities on the path of totality.

– Jana G. Pruden and Colin Freeze

10 a.m.

When will the total solar eclipse begin in your city? Durations and times for the path of totality

Total eclipse times and durations for selected Canadian locations (local times, p.m.) ONT. North 100 km Toronto Durations 30 seconds U.S. Hamilton 1 minute Windsor 2 minutes Niagara Falls 3 minutes Leamington 3:20 Central line 3:18 3:16 3:14 p.m. (EDT) Ottawa Cornwall Kingston 3:26 3:24 3:22 p.m. (EDT) PARTIAL TOTAL DURATION PARTIAL ECLIPSE ECLIPSE OF ECLIPSE BEGINS BEGINS TOTALITY ENDS Ontario Leamington 1:58:39 3:13:43 2m 2s 4:28:04 Hamilton 2:03:56 3:18:12 1m 53s 4:31:12 Niagara Falls 2:04:53 3:18:20 3m 30s 4:32:00 Fort Erie 2:04:47 3:18:12 3m 44s 4:32:02 Kingston 2:09:32 3:22:16 3m 2s 4:34:28 Cornwall 2:12:35 3:25:01 2m 11s 4:35:58 North Quebec 100 km QUE. Montreal Lac-Mégantic 3:32 3:30 3:28 p.m. (EDT) PARTIAL TOTAL DURATION PARTIAL ECLIPSE ECLIPSE OF ECLIPSE BEGINS BEGINS TOTALITY ENDS Quebec Montreal 2:14:29 3:26:55 1m 17s 4:36:52 Drummondville 2:16:07 3:28:32 35s 4:37:40 Sherbrooke 2:16:37 3:27:43 3m 25s 4:38:16 Lac-Mégantic 2:18:01 3:28:47 3m 27s 4:38:58 North 100 km N.B. Grand Falls Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine 4:34 p.m. (ADT) 4:36 4:40 Tignish Fredericton PEI Moncton Charlottetown PARTIAL TOTAL DURATION PARTIAL ECLIPSE ECLIPSE OF ECLIPSE BEGINS BEGINS TOTALITY ENDS New Brunswick Grand Falls 3:22:45 4:33:06 1m 27s 5:40:49 Hartland 3:22:43 4:32:24 3m 21s 5:43:13 Fredericton 3:23:43 4:33:50 2m 16s 5:41:55 Miramichi 3:25:27 4:34:24 3m 09s 5:42:15 Prince Edward Island Tignish 3:27:12 4:35:45 3m 11s 5:43:10 Summerside 3:27:23 4:37:08 1m 04s 5:43:32 North 100 km N.L. Gander 5:14 p.m. (NDT) Bonavista 5:18 Clarenville Channel-Port Aux Basques PARTIAL TOTAL DURATION PARTIAL ECLIPSE ECLIPSE OF ECLIPSE BEGINS BEGINS TOTALITY ENDS Newfoundland and Labrador Channel-Port 4:02:52 5:09:59 2m 45s 6:15:26 Aux Basques Gander 4:07:27 5:12:50 2m 13s 6:16:29 Clarenville 4:08:11 5:13:38 2m 31s 6:17:11 Bonavista 4:08:52 5:13:43 2m 53s 6:17:07 MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NASA; OPENSTREETMAP; FRED ESPENAK, RASC OBSERVER’S HANDBOOK Total eclipse times and durations for selected Canadian locations (local times, p.m.) ONT. 10 a.m.

How to watch the total solar eclipse

The track of the total eclipse of the sun includes some of the most populated regions of the country.

Factors such as weather and traffic will be in play for those aiming to see the event. If you live outside the path of totality, the key question will be where to go to see it best. Whatever the answer, expect traffic. Based on what happened in the United States during a total eclipse in 2017, roads that lead into the path of totality will be jammed before and after the event – potentially for many hours.

Here are the details you need to make the most of the event.

– Ivan Semeniuk