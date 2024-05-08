Graphic details emerge during first day of trial for man who admitted killing four First Nations women

Open this photo in gallery: The families and supporters of murdered women enter the Manitoba Law Courts for the trial of Jeremy Skibicki in Winnipeg on Tuesday, May 8, 2024.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Graphic details about the crimes of a man who admitted to killing four First Nations women were revealed for the first time in a Winnipeg court on Wednesday, including his video confession during a nearly 20-hour police interrogation and the audio recording of the 911 call that first alerted authorities to the deaths in 2022.

Jeremy Skibicki, 37, told the court earlier this week that he unlawfully caused the deaths of 24-year-old Rebecca Contois, 26-year-old Marcedes Myran, 39-year-old Morgan Harris and an unidentified woman whom Indigenous elders have named Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, meaning Buffalo Woman. But Mr. Skibicki’s defence attorneys are arguing he was not criminally responsible for the murders because of mental illness.

On Wednesday, in opening statements for the trial before Court of King’s Bench Justice Glenn Joyal, the Crown contended that Mr. Skibicki murdered the women in a calculated way. The prosecution believes he should be found criminally responsible.

Crown prosecutor Renee Lagimodiere said Mr. Skibicki preyed on the victims from shelters for vulnerable people, invited them back to his home where he assaulted them, often sexually, then killed them before engaging in further sexual acts on their bodies before disposing them “as though they were garbage.”

Mr. Skibicki, she added, carefully thought out schemes about what he intended to do and carried out those violent plans successfully. “This case is about a man’s hate-filled and cruel acts perpetrated against four vulnerable Indigenous women,” Ms. Lagimodiere said.

The Crown then presented its first pieces of evidence in court after its opening argument in the morning. The court is scheduled to continue hearing the case on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement of facts agreed to by both the Crown and the defence, a man named John Kinal called police at 5:24 a.m. on May 16, 2022, after finding a human head in a bag in a garbage bin outside an apartment building in Winnipeg’s East Kildonan residential community. This turned out to be the remains of Ms. Contois.

Prosecutors played the audio recording of Mr. Kinal’s call with a 911 dispatcher. He said he knew he needed to call the police, but was fearful that the person who disposed of the bag might return. He was also worried about a garbage truck arriving to empty the bin.

Police arrested Mr. Skibicki with the help of tactical units the next day.

During the lengthy interrogation which lasted until May 18, Mr. Skibicki admitted to killing three other women.

In the first hour of the video shown to court, Mr. Skibicki began to admit to his crimes after initially asking the investigators for a priest to confess his “sins.” He said he strangled, choked and drowned four women in his apartment.

Winnipeg detective sergeant Greg Allan, who interrogated Mr. Skibicki, is expected to testify later on Wednesday.

Before the Crown started to present the evidence, Justice Joyal commenced the hearing by formally discharging the 12-member jury that was selected for the trial late last month. The court dismissed the jurors because both the Crown and defence agreed to a judge-alone trial, given the complicated nature of ascertaining a not-criminally-responsible verdict in Mr. Skibicki’s case.

