Manitoba man admits to killing four women, defence to argue he is not criminally responsible

The Court of King's Bench of Manitoba building is shown in downtown Winnipeg where the trial of Jeremy Skibicki is set to begin, on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Jeremy Skibicki’s defence lawyers conceded in a superior court in Winnipeg on Monday that their client killed four First Nations women, but they intend to argue that he was not criminally responsible because of mental illness.

The last-minute admission has prompted the Crown to agree to a judge-alone trial where the question of Mr. Skibicki’s mental capacity and intent in the killings will now be the focus. The trial is expected to begin as scheduled on Wednesday.

The 12-member jury selected for the trial last month will be dismissed this week, said Court of King’s Bench Justice Glenn Joyal.

Mr. Skibicki has been charged with the first-degree murders of four First Nations women and accused of dumping their bodies in two Winnipeg-area landfills in 2022.

More to come.