For some people, Halloween is for dressing up in the scariest costume you can imagine. But for others, it’s the one time of year you can flex how tuned in you are to current events, sporting an “if you know, you know” look while trick-or-treating or at parties.

If you’re creative enough, the past year has been full of costume-able news headlines: rising inflation rates; Taylor Swift and Beyoncé ticket frenzy; Barbenheimer; the crushing cost of rising rents; bedbugs in Paris; Nepo babies; Gwyneth Paltrow and Sam Bankman-Fried on trial; striking actors and autoworkers; Chat GPT; wildfires; King Charles finally taking the throne; the “Ludicrously Capacious” bag from Succession.

Even girl math and “the news is my Roman empire” could be costumes if you have the right combination of accessories and imagination.

No matter the headline, we know our readers are creative, witty, and handy with a pack of safety pins. We would love for you to share you and your family’s news-inspired Halloween creations with The Globe. We’ll feature the best ones online as inspiration and delight for other readers.

Did you nail a news-headline costume in previous years? Send it in anyways.

To share your costume, please email audience@globeandmail.com with Halloween in the subject line, including an attached photo of you in your costume and up to 100 words about what it represents.

Then, keep your eyes on globeandmail.com to see the results. Happy Halloween!